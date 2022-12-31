https://sputniknews.com/20221231/average-gas-futures-price-this-year-at-over-1260-per-thousand-cubic-meters--1105943088.html

Average Gas Futures Price This Year at Over $1,260 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

The average annual price for gas futures in Europe this year amounted to $1,260.8 per thousand cubic meters

The last day of trading in 2022 ended with the gas futures going up by 2.7% year-on-year, up to $844.3 per thousand cubic meters.

