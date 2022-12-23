https://sputniknews.com/20221223/gas-futures-in-europe-fall-by-7-to-below-935-per-thousand-cubic-meters-ice-exchange-data-shows-1105724550.html
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 7.5% to $932 as of 09:02 GMT.The decline in gas prices in Europe is caused by the cooling of the market due to a high occupancy rate for underground storage facilities. At the same time, EU energy ministers agreed on implementing a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 euros ($191) per MWh. The mechanism will apply starting February 15, 2023, and will be monitored by the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are accelerating their fall by over 7% on Friday, falling below $935 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 7.5% to $932 as of 09:02 GMT.
The decline in gas prices
in Europe is caused by the cooling of the market due to a high occupancy rate for underground storage facilities. At the same time, EU energy ministers agreed on implementing a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices
, setting a price cap at 180 euros ($191) per MWh. The mechanism will apply starting February 15, 2023, and will be monitored by the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).