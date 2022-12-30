https://sputniknews.com/20221230/whirlwind-swirls-around-el-castillo-pyramid-in-mexico---video-1105922623.html
A swirl of dust rose from the base of the pyramid El Castillo
The archaeological zone at Chichen Itza in Yucatan has gone viral online due to a whirlwind that caused a furor among tourists who were visiting the ancient Mayan city. The video, released on December 27 by an Internet user identified as Brian Roemmele, shows a whirlwind forming at the base of the stairs of the El Castillo pyramid, then rising all the way to the sky and moving along the side of the ancient temple.Chichen Itza is an ancient city in eastern Mexico, located on the Yucatan Peninsula. Ancient Maya and Toltec inhabitants lived on this site. The most famous location in the city is El Castillo - a pyramid with a height of 24 meters and a temple on top of it.Now it is included in the heritage of UNESCO. The architecture of the city dates back to the 6th to 13th centuries.
Chichen Itza is a city in Mexico inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List; it was also included among the Wonders of the World in 2007.
The archaeological zone at Chichen Itza in Yucatan has gone viral online due to a whirlwind that caused a furor among tourists who were visiting the ancient Mayan city. The video, released on December 27 by an Internet user identified as Brian Roemmele, shows a whirlwind forming at the base of the stairs of the El Castillo pyramid, then rising all the way to the sky and moving along the side of the ancient temple.
Chichen Itza is an ancient city in eastern Mexico, located on the Yucatan Peninsula. Ancient Maya and Toltec inhabitants lived on this site. The most famous location in the city is El Castillo - a pyramid with a height of 24 meters and a temple on top of it.
Now it is included in the heritage of UNESCO
. The architecture of the city dates back to the 6th to 13th centuries.