https://sputniknews.com/20221202/unesco-world-heritage-sites-illuminated-with-g20-logo-across-india---1104968546.html
UNESCO World Heritage Sites Illuminated With G20 Logo Across India
UNESCO World Heritage Sites Illuminated With G20 Logo Across India
Foreign politicians are expected to visit various locations across India within the framework of over 200 working group meetings next year. India officially... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-02T12:31+0000
2022-12-02T12:31+0000
2022-12-02T12:31+0000
g20
unesco world heritage site
taj mahal
india
presidency
g20 leaders’ summit
south asia
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104969372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f453bb41a85761121caa7953fbf4ea93.jpg
The Indian government has illuminated 100 monuments across the country with the G20 logo, one day after it formally assumed the presidency.The list of monuments to mark India's G20 presidency was compiled by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and includes historical sites including the Nalanda ruins in Bihar, the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar (Jammu), the Modhera Sun temple and the ancient Dholavira site in Gujarat, the Purana Qila complex and Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, the Hemis Monastery in Ladakh, the Tipu Sultan Palace in Bengaluru, the Chola temple of Thanjavur and finally, the Konark Sun temple in Puri.Srinagar was the first place where the G20 logo appeared in saffron, green, white and blue colors on the Shankaracharya temple. Jammu's capital is expected to host a series of G20 meetings in 2023.The world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, however, will not be illuminated in order not to damage the surface of the monument, but G20 logos could be featured close to the complex.According to Indian officials, the G20 presidency gives India a unique opportunity to set its agenda for the world challenging climate changes, impact of a pandemic, economic crises, countering terrorism, shaping a new paradigm of "one-ness", confronting geopolitical barriers and coordinating all the diplomatic activity.The illumination will last for seven days until December 7, inviting citizens to take selfies and post them on the MyGov website.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/india-backs-russias-g20-participation-rejects-wests-call-for-boycott--1104937476.html
india
south asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104969372_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_001293c350c3f6287d5a3c199bb9b519.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
g20, unesco world heritage site, taj mahal, india, presidency, g20 leaders’ summit, south asia
g20, unesco world heritage site, taj mahal, india, presidency, g20 leaders’ summit, south asia
UNESCO World Heritage Sites Illuminated With G20 Logo Across India
Foreign politicians are expected to visit various locations across India within the framework of over 200 working group meetings next year. India officially took over the G20 leadership on Thursday.
The Indian government has illuminated 100 monuments across the country with the G20 logo, one day after it formally assumed the presidency.
The list of monuments to mark India's G20 presidency was compiled by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and includes historical sites including the Nalanda ruins in Bihar, the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar (Jammu), the Modhera Sun temple and the ancient Dholavira site in Gujarat, the Purana Qila complex and Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, the Hemis Monastery in Ladakh, the Tipu Sultan Palace in Bengaluru, the Chola temple of Thanjavur and finally, the Konark Sun temple in Puri.
Srinagar was the first place where the G20 logo appeared in saffron, green, white and blue colors on the Shankaracharya temple. Jammu's capital is expected to host a series of G20 meetings in 2023.
The world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, however, will not be illuminated in order not to damage the surface of the monument, but G20 logos could be featured close to the complex.
Such a light show sets a special focus on UNESCO world heritage, as well as promotes both global and local interest among citizens and tourists for Indian cultural sites.
According to Indian officials, the G20 presidency gives India a unique opportunity to set its agenda for the world challenging climate changes, impact of a pandemic, economic crises, countering terrorism, shaping a new paradigm of "one-ness", confronting geopolitical barriers and coordinating all the diplomatic activity.
The illumination will last for seven days until December 7, inviting citizens to take selfies and post them on the MyGov website.