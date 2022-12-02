https://sputniknews.com/20221202/unesco-world-heritage-sites-illuminated-with-g20-logo-across-india---1104968546.html

UNESCO World Heritage Sites Illuminated With G20 Logo Across India

Foreign politicians are expected to visit various locations across India within the framework of over 200 working group meetings next year.

The Indian government has illuminated 100 monuments across the country with the G20 logo, one day after it formally assumed the presidency.The list of monuments to mark India's G20 presidency was compiled by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and includes historical sites including the Nalanda ruins in Bihar, the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar (Jammu), the Modhera Sun temple and the ancient Dholavira site in Gujarat, the Purana Qila complex and Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, the Hemis Monastery in Ladakh, the Tipu Sultan Palace in Bengaluru, the Chola temple of Thanjavur and finally, the Konark Sun temple in Puri.Srinagar was the first place where the G20 logo appeared in saffron, green, white and blue colors on the Shankaracharya temple. Jammu's capital is expected to host a series of G20 meetings in 2023.The world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, however, will not be illuminated in order not to damage the surface of the monument, but G20 logos could be featured close to the complex.According to Indian officials, the G20 presidency gives India a unique opportunity to set its agenda for the world challenging climate changes, impact of a pandemic, economic crises, countering terrorism, shaping a new paradigm of "one-ness", confronting geopolitical barriers and coordinating all the diplomatic activity.The illumination will last for seven days until December 7, inviting citizens to take selfies and post them on the MyGov website.

