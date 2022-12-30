International
Tick, Tock: House Committee Staffers Reportedly Facing No Pay If Speaker Not Elected by January 13
Tick, Tock: House Committee Staffers Reportedly Facing No Pay If Speaker Not Elected by January 13
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Committee staff for the US House of Representatives could be forced to work without pay if the chamber's lawmakers fail to elect a... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International
"Committees need to be aware that should a House Rules package not be adopted by end of business on January 13 no committee will be able to process payroll since the committee’s authority for the new Congress is not yet confirmed," according to a memo sent out to House committees and obtained by Politico. Guidelines sent to committees on Thursday forecast how the complicated speaker race will have a trickle-down effect on everything from paying committee staff to student loan forgiveness, the report said. The report also details how House employees enrolled in the 10-year student loan forgiveness program could also be affected by the delay, with breaks in services impacting both retirement and whether they qualify for loan forgiveness. Lawmakers will hold their first vote for the speaker's post on January 3, but House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is currently still working to secure the 218 votes he needs to win, meaning the battle for the position could go to multiple ballots and last several days.
Tick, Tock: House Committee Staffers Reportedly Facing No Pay If Speaker Not Elected by January 13

03:43 GMT 30.12.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Committee staff for the US House of Representatives could be forced to work without pay if the chamber's lawmakers fail to elect a speaker by January 13, Politico reported on Thursday, citing new guidance it obtained.
"Committees need to be aware that should a House Rules package not be adopted by end of business on January 13 no committee will be able to process payroll since the committee’s authority for the new Congress is not yet confirmed," according to a memo sent out to House committees and obtained by Politico.
Guidelines sent to committees on Thursday forecast how the complicated speaker race will have a trickle-down effect on everything from paying committee staff to student loan forgiveness, the report said.
The report also details how House employees enrolled in the 10-year student loan forgiveness program could also be affected by the delay, with breaks in services impacting both retirement and whether they qualify for loan forgiveness.
Lawmakers will hold their first vote for the speaker's post on January 3, but House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is currently still working to secure the 218 votes he needs to win, meaning the battle for the position could go to multiple ballots and last several days.
