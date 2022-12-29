https://sputniknews.com/20221229/video-waffle-house-worker-catching-flying-metal-chair-clip-receives-2m-views-1105891235.html

Video: Waffle House Worker Catching Flying Metal Chair Clip Receives 2M Views

A randomly filmed video of an incident at the Waffle House got more than 2 million views in 24 hours and had people marveling at the employees' agility.

Musician and actor Mekka Don happend to visit a local LA Waffle House, when he saw a visitor threw a metal chair at an employee. Don posted a video of it on Tuesday afternoon, and in less than a day, it was viewed more than 2 million times and got more than 60,000 likes and 6,000 retweets.He then wrote that a different Waffle House worker, who dodged the chair in last moment, remained "underrated". Don jokingly suggested that the ability to "perform stunts" was a prerequisite for a job at Waffle House. He also called for an end to violence against Waffle House employees because no one "cannot defeat them".Another video of the incident shows a female customer, who threw a chair, trying to climb over the bar. She fails and falls into the cooking area. The employees then try to get her out, but she resists. It's not entirely clear if this happened before the chair was thrown or after.

