International
Breaking News: Three-Time World Cup Champion Pele Dead at 82
- Sputnik International, 1920
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/us-greenlights-sale-of-rapid-mine-deployment-system-to-taiwan-as-china-tensions-sizzle-1105892176.html
US Greenlights Sale of Rapid Mine Deployment System to Taiwan as China Tensions Sizzle
US Greenlights Sale of Rapid Mine Deployment System to Taiwan as China Tensions Sizzle
Taipei announced reforms to its mandatory male military service laws this week, with the call-up period to be extended from four to twelve months, conscript pay increased, and future training to feature a more rigorous regimen.
2022-12-29T18:17+0000
2022-12-29T18:17+0000
us-china tensions over taiwan
us
taiwan
china
mine
weapons
sale
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105892028_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_f1031c8c3161c1576a533123a5bd7125.jpg
The State Department has given the go-ahead on the sale of $180 million in weapons to Taiwan, including a truck-launched anti-tank mine system known as the Volcano.The DSCA is the Pentagon agency overseeing the sale of arms and the provision of training and other services to foreign governments.According to the DoD, the Taipei office (Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington, DC), requested an unspecified number of Volcano systems, 10-ton cargo trucks, M87A1 anti-tank munitions, M88 and M89 canister and training munitions, logistics support including spare parts, manuals, training and engineering assistance.“The proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations,” the DSCA said.The $180 million contract is expected to be implemented by US defense giant Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation – makers of heavy vehicles for the US military.The M136 Volcano is an automated vehicle-launched mine deployment system, attachable to both ground-based vehicles like trucks, and helicopters, including the UH-60 Blackhawk. It is designed to rapidly deploy mines, with the weapons literally chucked out of vehicles carrying them and dispersing across a wide area at high speeds. A demonstration video can be seen here.Along with anti-tank mines, the system can deploy anti-personnel mines. The system is presently operated only by the US and South Korea. The US Army deployed Volcano mine systems to Albania in 1999 during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, and in Iraq during the first Gulf War.The approval of the sale of the Volcano to Taiwan comes amid Taipei’s continued militarization, and efforts by its government to turn the island into a fortress “porcupine” bristling with weapons and defenses to make it “too painful” for China to invade. Beijing has repeatedly emphasized that it seeks to reunify with the island peacefully, and to allow Taiwan to preserve its unique system under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ model applied to Hong Kong and Macau.It’s unclear when the newly promised US weapons systems could arrive in Taiwan. The Biden administration has pledged to sell $2.2 billion in military equipment to Taipei (including a $1.1 billion arms sale deal penned in September). But it was revealed last month that the backlog of US weapons promised to the island but still unshipped has reached a whopping $18.7 billion, including orders signed as far back as December 2015.China has repeatedly demanded that Washington halt its arms sales to Taiwan, in accordance with the terms of the Sino-US communique of August 1982, which committed the US to “gradually reduce” its weapons sales to the island to zilch to align with the One China principle.
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/china-protests-official-japanese-visit-to-taiwan-1105848608.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/taipei-triples-compulsory-military-service-time-as-taiwan-strait-tensions-persist-1105828091.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/chinas-army-sends-71-aircraft-7-ships-to-taiwan-strait---taiwanese-defense-ministry-1105789810.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105892028_0:0:800:600_1920x0_80_0_0_0ba0b3b61aff3edc1aebda8797d54bd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, volcano mine system, mines, mine deployment system, us, weapons sale, arms sale, arms, weapons, china, tensions, taiwan tensions
taiwan, volcano mine system, mines, mine deployment system, us, weapons sale, arms sale, arms, weapons, china, tensions, taiwan tensions

US Greenlights Sale of Rapid Mine Deployment System to Taiwan as China Tensions Sizzle

18:17 GMT 29.12.2022
© Photo : Wikipedia / Sgt. Kris Wright, US AarmyVolcano mine dispensing system.
Volcano mine dispensing system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
© Photo : Wikipedia / Sgt. Kris Wright, US Aarmy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Taipei announced reforms to its mandatory male military service laws this week, with the call-up period to be extended from four to twelve months, conscript pay increased, and future training to feature a more rigorous regimen, including the handling of Javelin, Kestrel and Stinger portable missile systems.
The State Department has given the go-ahead on the sale of $180 million in weapons to Taiwan, including a truck-launched anti-tank mine system known as the Volcano.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of Volcano (vehicle-launched) anti-tank munition-laying systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
The DSCA is the Pentagon agency overseeing the sale of arms and the provision of training and other services to foreign governments.
According to the DoD, the Taipei office (Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington, DC), requested an unspecified number of Volcano systems, 10-ton cargo trucks, M87A1 anti-tank munitions, M88 and M89 canister and training munitions, logistics support including spare parts, manuals, training and engineering assistance.
This picture taken from the Kuanyin Mountain shows its view of Taipei 101, a 508-meter commercial building, surrounding by Taipei and New Taipei City on July 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2022
World
China Protests Official Japanese Visit to Taiwan
Yesterday, 10:03 GMT
“The proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations,” the DSCA said.
The $180 million contract is expected to be implemented by US defense giant Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation – makers of heavy vehicles for the US military.
The M136 Volcano is an automated vehicle-launched mine deployment system, attachable to both ground-based vehicles like trucks, and helicopters, including the UH-60 Blackhawk. It is designed to rapidly deploy mines, with the weapons literally chucked out of vehicles carrying them and dispersing across a wide area at high speeds. A demonstration video can be seen here.
Along with anti-tank mines, the system can deploy anti-personnel mines. The system is presently operated only by the US and South Korea. The US Army deployed Volcano mine systems to Albania in 1999 during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, and in Iraq during the first Gulf War.
The approval of the sale of the Volcano to Taiwan comes amid Taipei’s continued militarization, and efforts by its government to turn the island into a fortress “porcupine” bristling with weapons and defenses to make it “too painful” for China to invade. Beijing has repeatedly emphasized that it seeks to reunify with the island peacefully, and to allow Taiwan to preserve its unique system under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ model applied to Hong Kong and Macau.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Taipei on December 27, 2022. - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen announced on December 27, 2022 an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, saying the island needs to prepare for the increasing threat from China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Taiwan Triples Compulsory Military Service Time as Cross-Strait Tensions Persist
27 December, 16:53 GMT
It’s unclear when the newly promised US weapons systems could arrive in Taiwan. The Biden administration has pledged to sell $2.2 billion in military equipment to Taipei (including a $1.1 billion arms sale deal penned in September). But it was revealed last month that the backlog of US weapons promised to the island but still unshipped has reached a whopping $18.7 billion, including orders signed as far back as December 2015.
China has repeatedly demanded that Washington halt its arms sales to Taiwan, in accordance with the terms of the Sino-US communique of August 1982, which committed the US to “gradually reduce” its weapons sales to the island to zilch to align with the One China principle.
In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
World
China's Army Sends 71 Aircraft, 7 Ships to Taiwan Strait - Taiwanese Defense Ministry
26 December, 03:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала