https://sputniknews.com/20221228/china-protests-official-japanese-visit-to-taiwan-1105848608.html

China Protests Official Japanese Visit to Taiwan

China Protests Official Japanese Visit to Taiwan

China expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday with the ongoing visit of Japanese lawmakers to Taiwan, an island it claims as its territory.

2022-12-28T10:03+0000

2022-12-28T10:03+0000

2022-12-28T10:03+0000

world

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105637550_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a1f982d60deb6799928c309f25ec80a3.jpg

"Driven by their own political ambition, some Japanese politicians have repeatedly made a show of their visits to the Taiwan region of China … China firmly opposes it and has issued a stern warning to Japan," he told a news briefing. Taiwan’s external affairs office said on Wednesday that a delegation of the Japanese parliament's upper house, headed by ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Seko Hiroshige, met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and top diplomat Joseph Wu to discuss Indo-Pacific stability and shared regional challenges. Tensions between China and Taiwan, which has been governed independently from the mainland for decades, escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. Beijing has warned Western powers against departing from the one-China policy to condone Taiwanese separatism.

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/chinese-foreign-ministry-calls-on-eu-to-treat-taiwan-issue-cautiously-1105634482.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china expressed dissatisfaction, japanese lawmakers to taiwan