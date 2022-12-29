https://sputniknews.com/20221229/back-from-the-frozen-hundreds-of-wild-bats-released-after-surviving-hypothermic-shock-1105885853.html

Back From the Frozen: Hundreds of Wild Bats Released After Surviving 'Hypothermic Shock'

Back From the Frozen: Hundreds of Wild Bats Released After Surviving 'Hypothermic Shock'

Hundreds of wild bats were released in Texas after freezing in snowstorm.

2022-12-29T13:46+0000

2022-12-29T13:46+0000

2022-12-29T13:57+0000

science & tech

bats

houston

us

frozen

snowstorm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105885138_0:70:3391:1977_1920x0_80_0_0_cb473257fecfc1d0e00c59c54a360b0f.jpg

Some 700 wild Mexican free-tailed bats that had a close brush with death in inclement weather were released in Houston, Texas on December 28.The creatures rejoined their colony living under the city’s Waugh Drive bridge after being offered a week of rehabilitation by the Houston Humane Society and Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition. Crowds thronged the bridge to watch the release.As the recent snowstorm battered parts of the US over the Christmas weekend, bringing plummeting temperatures along with vast amounts of snow, a slew of bats, which have little body fat and cannot survive in freezing conditions, fell to the ground in Texas.To all appearances, they had frozen to death. However, with help from rescuers, many only needed some heat and hydration “to quick start their systems,” according to the Houston Humane Society. Overall, more than 1,500 frozen bats were retrieved on December 22, with around 115 perishing.According to Mary Warwick, director at the Houston Humane Society-Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition, about 60 bats were still being kept in an incubator, with the rest placed in dog kennels to keep them cool and, accordingly, less hungry.

https://sputniknews.com/20220512/buzz-no-kill-bats-use-acoustic-mimicry-to-deter-predators-scientists-say-1095471580.html

houston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

bats, houston, resued bats, frozen bats, bats rescued and released, back from the frozen, wild bats released after hypothermic shock, "once-in-a-century" snowstorm