Russia, India Agree to Simplify Air Equipment Exchanges, Certification: Air Authority

Russia and India have signed a number of air transport agreements to simplify the supplies of air equipment and ensure mutual certificate recognition
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India have signed a number of air transport agreements to simplify the supplies of air equipment and ensure mutual certificate recognition, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Wednesday.
"On December 27, 2022, the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation signed [agreements] on the procedures of approval of construction, manufacturing process, export certificates of airworthiness, activity after issuance of construction approval and technical assistance between the two agencies," the statement read.
The new agreements cover aircraft such as planes, helicopters and drones, as well as engines and other equipment, Rosaviatsiya said.
They built on the Russian-Indian bilateral aviation
safety agreement signed on February 14, 2001, according to the statement.
In March 2021, the two countries announced that they had completed all necessary domestic procedures to implement the bilateral aviation safety agreement.