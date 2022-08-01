International
UK Eases Sanctions Related to Insurance in Aviation Industry for Persons Linked to Russia
UK Eases Sanctions Related to Insurance in Aviation Industry for Persons Linked to Russia
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has relaxed sanctions in the aviation industry for individuals linked to Russia, the UK Department for International...
russia
uk
aviation
sanctions
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098008490_0:0:2986:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_0503b5177ff3a397c2f7f1cb282c8473.jpg
In particular, it applies to certain aviation equipment and technology, including aircraft gas turbine engines and components specifically designed for them. The exemption does not apply to military goods and technology.On July 21, the European Union also adjusted some restrictions related to the Russian aviation industry. Notably, the technical assistance to Russia for aviation goods and technology was permitted, with prohibition on any transactions with Russian public entities being "slightly amended to ensure access to justice."
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/eu-envoys-to-approve-new-sanctions-on-russia-military-assistance-for-ukraine-on-wednesday-1097602340.html
russia, uk, aviation, sanctions

UK Eases Sanctions Related to Insurance in Aviation Industry for Persons Linked to Russia

17:35 GMT 01.08.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly AnkovAirbus A330-300 of iFly Airlines, being prepared for a flight from Vladivostok to Sochi, at Vladivostok airport
Airbus A330-300 of iFly Airlines, being prepared for a flight from Vladivostok to Sochi, at Vladivostok airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has relaxed sanctions in the aviation industry for individuals linked to Russia, the UK Department for International Trade said on Monday.

"The General Licence has been revised to remove Regulation 28 (financial services and funds related to restricted goods and restricted technology) from paragraph 1(h). This enables the provision of insurance and reinsurance to a person connected with Russia in relation to the items in paragraph 1 (a), subject to the wider restrictions and conditions of the licence," the notice read.

In particular, it applies to certain aviation equipment and technology, including aircraft gas turbine engines and components specifically designed for them. The exemption does not apply to military goods and technology.
On July 21, the European Union also adjusted some restrictions related to the Russian aviation industry. Notably, the technical assistance to Russia for aviation goods and technology was permitted, with prohibition on any transactions with Russian public entities being "slightly amended to ensure access to justice."
