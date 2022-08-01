https://sputniknews.com/20220801/uk-eases-sanctions-related-to-insurance-in-aviation-industry-for-persons-linked-to-russia-1098008645.html

UK Eases Sanctions Related to Insurance in Aviation Industry for Persons Linked to Russia

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has relaxed sanctions in the aviation industry for individuals linked to Russia, the UK Department for International...

russia

uk

aviation

sanctions

In particular, it applies to certain aviation equipment and technology, including aircraft gas turbine engines and components specifically designed for them. The exemption does not apply to military goods and technology.On July 21, the European Union also adjusted some restrictions related to the Russian aviation industry. Notably, the technical assistance to Russia for aviation goods and technology was permitted, with prohibition on any transactions with Russian public entities being "slightly amended to ensure access to justice."

