Aviation Ministry Orders Probe After IndiGo Flight Catches Fire During Take-Off in Delhi - Video
A major mishap was averted after an IndiGo flight caught fire before it was able to take off on Friday night from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Passengers travelling on the flight flagged the incident on Twitter by sharing videos of it in which sparks can be seen emanating from the wings of the plane while on the runway.
Soon after the incident, an emergency was declared at the airport and the IndiGo airlines flight 6E2131, originally headed to Bangalore, was grounded and returned to the bay after which all the passengers departed safely.
In a statement issued early Saturday morning, IndiGo said the aircraft had experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take-off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation initiated a probe and said that the concerned officials of the DGCA have been directed to "look into this and furnish a report at the earliest."