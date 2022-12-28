International
Jehovah's Witnesses Lose Status as Religious Community in Norway
Jehovah's Witnesses Lose Status as Religious Community in Norway
While the loss of the registration is not tantamount to an outright ban, the Jevovah's Witnesses would forfeit state subsidies and right to seal marriages.
Norwegian Jehovah's Witnesses have lost their status as a religious community, as the authorities have withdrawn their registration.The reason for the decision by the State Administrator is the coercive practice upheld by the Jehovah's Witnesses against community members who break religious rules. The State Administrator argued that this practice violates the members' rights to free expression and freedom of religion. Furthermore, the government body argued that the Jehovah's Witnesses violate the rights of children by allowing the exclusion of baptized members, as well as by encouraging members to socially isolate children who don’t follow the religious community's rules.The State Administrator inquired whether the Jehovah’s Witnesses wanted to change the conditions that would lead to this loss of registration, but they indicated that they will not change their ways.The loss of registration as a religious community does not ban the activities of the Jehovah's Witnesses outright. However, while they can continue to practice their religion, they would no longer be able to receive state subsidies or seal marriages.Earlier, the State Administrator had already cut the grants for the Jehovah's Witnesses, after which they pledged to sue.Norway has a national Church, but no longer a national religion. Instead, religion is literally supported by taxpayers: the more members a congregation (or a humanist organization) has, the more money it receives. This has led to scandals, including the Catholic Church of Norway defrauding the state of millions of kroner in support by registering thousands of foreigners without permission.Groups that receive state subsidies have to abide by certain rules. Among others, they can’t force people to remain members, coerce them into lifelong commitment or ban interaction with non-members.Headquartered in Warwick, New York, Jehovah's Witnesses are a restorationist apocalyptic non-trinitarian offshoot from mainstream Christianity with numerous sect-like traits such as a harsh discipline and the desire to exclude themselves from society. They believe that the destruction of the present world system at Armageddon is imminent, and that the establishment of God's kingdom over the Earth is the only solution for all problems faced by humanity. However, they are best known for their practice of door-to-door preaching, avid distribution of literature and films, as well as refusing military service and blood transfusions.The group has been active since the 1870s, yet its worldwide fellowship is a matter of debate. Officially it claims 8.5 million worshipers.Its religious activities are banned in countries, including Russia, China, and Vietnam and restricted in numerous Muslim-majority countries.
Norwegian Jehovah's Witnesses have lost their status as a religious community, as the authorities have withdrawn their registration.
The reason for the decision by the State Administrator is the coercive practice upheld by the Jehovah's Witnesses against community members who break religious rules. The State Administrator argued that this practice violates the members' rights to free expression and freedom of religion. Furthermore, the government body argued that the Jehovah's Witnesses violate the rights of children by allowing the exclusion of baptized members, as well as by encouraging members to socially isolate children who don’t follow the religious community's rules.
The State Administrator inquired whether the Jehovah’s Witnesses wanted to change the conditions that would lead to this loss of registration, but they indicated that they will not change their ways.
The loss of registration as a religious community does not ban the activities of the Jehovah's Witnesses outright. However, while they can continue to practice their religion, they would no longer be able to receive state subsidies or seal marriages.
Earlier, the State Administrator had already cut the grants for the Jehovah's Witnesses, after which they pledged to sue.
Norway has a national Church, but no longer a national religion. Instead, religion is literally supported by taxpayers: the more members a congregation (or a humanist organization) has, the more money it receives. This has led to scandals, including the Catholic Church of Norway defrauding the state of millions of kroner in support by registering thousands of foreigners without permission.
Groups that receive state subsidies have to abide by certain rules. Among others, they can’t force people to remain members, coerce them into lifelong commitment or ban interaction with non-members.
Headquartered in Warwick, New York, Jehovah's Witnesses are a restorationist apocalyptic non-trinitarian offshoot from mainstream Christianity with numerous sect-like traits such as a harsh discipline and the desire to exclude themselves from society. They believe that the destruction of the present world system at Armageddon is imminent, and that the establishment of God's kingdom over the Earth is the only solution for all problems faced by humanity. However, they are best known for their practice of door-to-door preaching, avid distribution of literature and films, as well as refusing military service and blood transfusions.
The group has been active since the 1870s, yet its worldwide fellowship is a matter of debate. Officially it claims 8.5 million worshipers.
Its religious activities are banned in countries, including Russia, China, and Vietnam and restricted in numerous Muslim-majority countries.
