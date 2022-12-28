https://sputniknews.com/20221228/googles-defaulted-definition-of-verb-jew-as-to-bargain-in-miserly-way-stirs-outrage-1105839722.html

Google's Defaulted Definition of Verb 'Jew' as to 'Bargain in Miserly Way' Stirs Outrage

2022-12-28

Google search engine's offensive defaulted definition of verb 'jew' as 'to bargain in miserly way' stirs outrage.

Google came in for a barrage of criticism on December 27 after its search engine offered, by default, a top result definition of “jew” in lowercase as meaning “to bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way.”The result also included an “offensive” label, with the tech giant adding that the origins of the term were rooted in 19th century stereotypes "associating Jewish people with trading and moneylending."To reach an uppercase definition pertaining to ethnicity or religion, one needed to click a button and scroll through more entries. A screenshot of the definition was extensively shared on social media, and branded “offensive” and antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and numerous other Jewish groups.Google appeared to quickly fix the issue, with its search engine now offering a dictionary excerpt defining "Jew" in uppercase as "a member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism and who trace their origins through the ancient Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham."The American multinational technology company also offered an apology, with its Google Search Liaison account underscoring on Twitter that the search engine "licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts."

