https://sputniknews.com/20221208/-what-is-the-most-googled-word-of-year-2022-1105180709.html
What is the Most Googled Word of Year 2022?
What is the Most Googled Word of Year 2022?
A high-tech giant annually provides the "Year in search" report. This document analyzes the most searched items, including words, people and movies. 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T12:31+0000
2022-12-08T12:31+0000
2022-12-08T12:31+0000
viral
google
wordle
johnny depp
will smith
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105188619_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae1789e6ae2d19f89d23de5a043c251.jpg
Wordle was the most googled word in year 2022. It is a name of a simple browser game that is centered on guessing words. The game was released in 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle. Users have to guess the word of the day in six attempts. The word is the same for everyone and it is always a five-letter word.The game became so popular that Google searches from its players affected other Google search trends. Seven of the ten most searched-for-word definitions were Wordle answers.Josh Wardle released Wordle in October 2021 and the game quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The attention attracted to the game was so intense that the New York Times decided to buy Wordle in February 2022 to bolster its gaming portfolio and attract new readers. Last July, New York Times partnered with Hasbro in order to make a Wordle-based board game.Major events had also serious impact on global search trends. For instance, the death of Queen Elizabeth was a top search term in September.Johnny Depp was the most-searched celebrity since he was in litigation with his former wife Amber Heard. The second most-searched celebrity was Will Smith, who found himself in the focus of public attention after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony.The list of most-googled movies was dominated by superheroes. First place was occupied by Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, about the Norse god of lightning and superhero. “Black Adam” and “The Batman” were also among the top-5 most searched-for movies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105188619_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b360d71279e6288a36eef03632f67108.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what is the most googled word, wordle, johnny depp, will smith
what is the most googled word, wordle, johnny depp, will smith
What is the Most Googled Word of Year 2022?
A high-tech giant annually provides the "Year in search" report. This document analyzes the most searched items, including words, people and movies.
Wordle was the most googled word in year 2022. It is a name of a simple browser game that is centered on guessing words. The game was released in 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle. Users have to guess the word of the day in six attempts. The word is the same for everyone and it is always a five-letter word.
The game became so popular
that Google searches from its players affected other Google search trends. Seven of the ten most searched-for-word definitions were Wordle answers.
Josh Wardle released Wordle in October 2021 and the game quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The attention attracted to the game was so intense that the New York Times decided to buy Wordle in February 2022 to bolster its gaming portfolio and attract new readers. Last July, New York Times partnered with Hasbro in order to make a Wordle-based board game.
Major events had also serious impact on global search trends. For instance, the death of Queen Elizabeth was a top search term in September.
Johnny Depp
was the most-searched celebrity since he was in litigation with his former wife Amber Heard
. The second most-searched celebrity was Will Smith, who found himself in the focus of public attention after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face
on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony.
The list of most-googled movies was dominated by superheroes. First place was occupied by Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, about the Norse god of lightning and superhero. “Black Adam” and “The Batman” were also among the top-5 most searched-for movies.