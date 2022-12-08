International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/-what-is-the-most-googled-word-of-year-2022-1105180709.html
What is the Most Googled Word of Year 2022?
What is the Most Googled Word of Year 2022?
A high-tech giant annually provides the "Year in search" report. This document analyzes the most searched items, including words, people and movies. 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T12:31+0000
2022-12-08T12:31+0000
viral
google
wordle
johnny depp
will smith
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105188619_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae1789e6ae2d19f89d23de5a043c251.jpg
Wordle was the most googled word in year 2022. It is a name of a simple browser game that is centered on guessing words. The game was released in 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle. Users have to guess the word of the day in six attempts. The word is the same for everyone and it is always a five-letter word.The game became so popular that Google searches from its players affected other Google search trends. Seven of the ten most searched-for-word definitions were Wordle answers.Josh Wardle released Wordle in October 2021 and the game quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The attention attracted to the game was so intense that the New York Times decided to buy Wordle in February 2022 to bolster its gaming portfolio and attract new readers. Last July, New York Times partnered with Hasbro in order to make a Wordle-based board game.Major events had also serious impact on global search trends. For instance, the death of Queen Elizabeth was a top search term in September.Johnny Depp was the most-searched celebrity since he was in litigation with his former wife Amber Heard. The second most-searched celebrity was Will Smith, who found himself in the focus of public attention after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony.The list of most-googled movies was dominated by superheroes. First place was occupied by Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, about the Norse god of lightning and superhero. “Black Adam” and “The Batman” were also among the top-5 most searched-for movies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105188619_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b360d71279e6288a36eef03632f67108.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is the most googled word, wordle, johnny depp, will smith
what is the most googled word, wordle, johnny depp, will smith

What is the Most Googled Word of Year 2022?

12:31 GMT 08.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEFANI REYNOLDSThis photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC
This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game Wordle on a mobile phone in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
A high-tech giant annually provides the "Year in search" report. This document analyzes the most searched items, including words, people and movies.
Wordle was the most googled word in year 2022. It is a name of a simple browser game that is centered on guessing words. The game was released in 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle. Users have to guess the word of the day in six attempts. The word is the same for everyone and it is always a five-letter word.
The game became so popular that Google searches from its players affected other Google search trends. Seven of the ten most searched-for-word definitions were Wordle answers.
Josh Wardle released Wordle in October 2021 and the game quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The attention attracted to the game was so intense that the New York Times decided to buy Wordle in February 2022 to bolster its gaming portfolio and attract new readers. Last July, New York Times partnered with Hasbro in order to make a Wordle-based board game.
© PhotoGoogle trending searches-2022
Google trending searches-2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
Google trending searches-2022
© Photo
Major events had also serious impact on global search trends. For instance, the death of Queen Elizabeth was a top search term in September.
Johnny Depp was the most-searched celebrity since he was in litigation with his former wife Amber Heard. The second most-searched celebrity was Will Smith, who found himself in the focus of public attention after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony.
The list of most-googled movies was dominated by superheroes. First place was occupied by Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, about the Norse god of lightning and superhero. “Black Adam” and “The Batman” were also among the top-5 most searched-for movies.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала