Metals in Water Blamed for Swedes' Hair Mysteriously Turning Green

Residents of the Kalix municipality in northernmost Sweden have been affected by green hair in a baffling phenomenon with no apparent explanation.

In various areas across round the Kalix municipality in northernmost Sweden, residents have been affected by green hair for several years, a phenomenon that baffled both locals and the authorities alike.Despite the lasting nature of the problem, its causes remains largely a mystery. So far, both researchers and laymen agree that metals are behind the odd coloring, but where the metals come from remains unknown.Greenish hair is sometimes associated with the water having a low pH value, but Kalix's municipal water hasn’t shown any signs of this in measurements. In Kalix, all municipal drinking water comes from groundwater sources, and the water's values appear not to exceed the Swedish Food Agency's limits. One of the guesses has been that the culprit might be the water pipes releasing copper.However, the Kalix municipality has taken samples from the outgoing water from places where green hair was reported, with inconclusive results.“It is very difficult to say where it comes from. The cases have been scattered, and this indicates that it is not the pipeline network that is the problem”, Per Nilsson of the Kalix municipality told Swedish media, eliminating faulty or noxious pipes.However, the problem persists, deteriorating hair quality and creating problems with color treatments for those wishing to dye their hair. Dangerous instances of chemical reactions leading to hair “boiling” have also been reported.Generally, a greenish hair tone is usually associated with an oxidized mineral buildup and may occur after swimming in chlorinated water or washing one’s hair with water that is high in mineral components.At 17,300 inhabitants, the Kalix municipality is known for its archipelago with scenic nature and vendace caviar, which enjoys Protected Geographical Status by the EU due to its unique mix of elements such as bromine, strontium, iodine, molybdenum and lithium and has been present at Nobel dinners over the years. Historically, mining, fisheries and forestry have been the economic backbone of the area increasingly marked by depopulation and a rising tax burden.

