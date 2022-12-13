https://sputniknews.com/20221213/swedes-will-soon-be-a-minority-in-their-own-country-politician-warns-1105407387.html

Swedes Will Soon Be a Minority in Their Own Country, Politician Warns

Swedes are becoming a minority in their own country, Swedish Moderate Party politician and former board member Hanif Bali has warned, foreseeing the dire consequences of mass immigration. In an opinion piece titled “Who will teach children Swedish when there are no more Swedes left?”, Bali sounded the alarm over how badly new arrivals are integrated.In his article, Bali called ethnic Swedes “majority Swedes” and warned that the group was on its way to losing its status.He also argued that statistics may be deceptive, as “the segregated second-generation” are having children too.“Statistics Sweden considers these children to have a Swedish background because their parents were born here. But that is no guarantee that they are fluent in the language, norms and culture of Sweden,” Bali wrote. He warned how the “lack of Swedish children” can have “catastrophic consequences” as immigrant children don’t learn the language properly. He stressed that some pre-school staff are unable to communicate with each other in Swedish, let alone “socialize immigrant children into the Swedish language” and stressed that educators are already sounding the alarm about children becoming “non-lingual”, that is unable to communicate adequately in either Swedish or their home language.Bali, the son of Iranian parents, was raised in Sweden in various foster families. He subsequently made an illustrious career as the rising star of the liberal-conservative Moderate Party, becoming its youngest and highest-placed newcomer in parliament. He served as an MP in Stockholm County for 12 years before becoming active in municipal politics. He is known for being outspoken on Twitter, doesn’t mince his words and is not shy of controversy.Saddled with a plummeting birthrate and an ageing population, Sweden has in recent decades resorted to mass immigration to fix the cracks in the labor market and the gap in the pensions funds. Every fourth resident in the country has a foreign background and every third has at least one parent born abroad. The share of Swedes having a foreign background is rising constantly, because immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa tend to have a higher fertility rate than ethnic Swedes.

