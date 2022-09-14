'Time and Demographics on Our Side': Swedish Rapper Consoles 'Blacks and Browns' After Election
Despite broad efforts to portray them as Nazis by the Swedish establishment, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats have had their best ever election, pledging to crack down on ethnic gangs and “imported” crime.
Following the Swedish election that resulted in a peerless advance by the national-conservative Sweden Democrats and a possible right-wing government, award-winning Swedish rapper Jason Diakité, known under the moniker of Timbuktu, has urgedimmigrants in the Nordic country to be “extra vigilant”.
At the same time, Timbuktu consoled fellow “blacks and browns” that soon ethnic Swedes would become the minority and the problem will solve itself.
“To all black and brown people in Sweden. Be extra vigilant now. This election result will undoubtedly embolden even more extreme forces than those that have existed in this country for nearly 100 years. Violence will come”, Timbuktu wrote on Instagram*. “Be careful but don't be afraid. It doesn't matter how much wind they have in their sails now. Time, goodness and demographics are on our side”, he added.
His post sparked controversy on social media.
“Why does the rapper Timbuktu spread far-right myths about an ongoing population replacement? 'To all black and brown people in Sweden […] time and demographics are on our side'”, right-wing journalist Ivar Arpi tweeted.
Moderate MP Hanif Bali also expressed doubt.
“Award-winning artist and BMW advertiser Timbuktu claims that 'time and demographics' are on the side of 'black and brown' people. Would be exciting to hear him elaborate on how time and demographics are not on white people's side”, he tweeted.
Jason Diakité, better known by his stage name Timbuktu, is a Swedish rapper, reggae artist and presenter. He has taken his stage name from the city of Timbuktu in Mali, a country where his father has roots.
The Sweden Democrats, often dismissed by the mainstream media as racists and borderline Nazis, have run on the platform of stopping mass immigration and launching a crackdown on related problems including ethnic gangs and deportation of criminal migrants.
In Swedish politics and mainstream media, alongside much of the Western world, criticism of immigration based on the notion that ethnically homogeneous populations in European nations are being demographically “replaced” by people of non-European origin is dismissed as a myth and a fringe conspiracy theory.
However, since adopting mass immigration several decades ago, Sweden has become one of Europe's most ethnically diverse countries, taking in asylum seekers and economic migrants from all continents. Combined with demographic trends such as a low birthrate among ethnic Swedes, the share of the population with a foreign background has soared.
According to Statistics Sweden, more than a quarter of the country's registered inhabitants have a foreign background, compared with only 15 percent in 2000. If gauged using the method, now considered outdated, where having least one foreign-born parent is counts as being of foreign descent, the proportion rises to a third of the population.
Numerous forecasts have envisaged Swedes becoming a minority in their own country by in a matter of several decades, depending on the level of immigration.
