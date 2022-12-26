https://sputniknews.com/20221226/study-reveals-how-predatory-asian-hornets-invaded-europe-1105796236.html
Study Reveals How Predatory Asian Hornets Invaded Europe
Study Reveals How Predatory Asian Hornets Invaded Europe
A study suggests that Asian hornets that spread across Europe since 2004 descended from one mated hornet queen.
2022-12-26T11:41+0000
2022-12-26T11:41+0000
2022-12-26T11:50+0000
science & tech
europe
ireland
insects
invasion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095068113_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_3c3aa949811c47b709a0401b45b6490d.jpg
Researchers from the University College Cork and the National Museum of Ireland have managed to determine that the spread of the invasive insect species known as Asian hornets (Vespa velutina) across Europe started with but a single hornet that arrived in the region nearly two decades ago.After supposedly being introduced into Europe from China around 2004, Asian hornets have since spread across the European mainland and the Channel Islands.The new study, the results of which were published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, started after a specimen of Asian hornet was reported for the first time in Ireland in April 2021.The insect was delivered to the National Museum of Ireland where it was identified by Dr. Aidan O'Hanlon who then suggested analyzing its genetic structure.During the course of their work, O'Hanlon and researchers from the University College Cork compared the results of that genetic analysis with the data regarding Asian hornets found in various locations across Europe and established that all these insects likely descended from a single mated hornet queen that arrived in France in 2004.While Ireland's climate is not particularly favorable for Asian hornets, the researchers also noted that climate change may "increase the threat of a successful invasion" and urged to stay vigilant against these insects.
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/honey-bees-scream-for-help-when-attacked-by-giant-hornets-1090647889.html
ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095068113_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_ea2fffe960edc1cd9208c6117d78e263.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asian hornets, asian hornet genetic analysis, asian hornets invasion, asian hornet invade europe, hornets in europe
asian hornets, asian hornet genetic analysis, asian hornets invasion, asian hornet invade europe, hornets in europe
Study Reveals How Predatory Asian Hornets Invaded Europe
11:41 GMT 26.12.2022 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 26.12.2022)
Scientists managed to trace the hornet's lineage by running a genetic analysis of one such insect found in Ireland last year comparing it to the data regarding other Asian hornets found across Europe.
Researchers from the University College Cork and the National Museum of Ireland have managed to determine that the spread of the invasive insect species known as Asian hornets (Vespa velutina) across Europe started with but a single hornet that arrived in the region nearly two decades ago.
After supposedly being introduced into Europe from China around 2004, Asian hornets have since spread across the European mainland and the Channel Islands.
The new study, the results of which were published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, started after a specimen of Asian hornet was reported for the first time in Ireland in April 2021.
The insect was delivered to the National Museum of Ireland where it was identified by Dr. Aidan O'Hanlon who then suggested analyzing its genetic structure.
11 November 2021, 13:41 GMT
During the course of their work, O'Hanlon and researchers from the University College Cork compared the results of that genetic analysis with the data regarding Asian hornets found in various locations across Europe and established that all these insects likely descended from a single mated hornet queen that arrived in France in 2004.
"Our research has revealed the remarkable potential for population expansion of eusocial insects in invaded areas, even when original genetic diversity is extremely low," said Dr. Simon Harrison from the University College Cork, one of the authors of the study.
While Ireland's climate is not particularly favorable for Asian hornets, the researchers also noted that climate change may "increase the threat of a successful invasion" and urged to stay vigilant against these insects.