Study Reveals How Predatory Asian Hornets Invaded Europe

A study suggests that Asian hornets that spread across Europe since 2004 descended from one mated hornet queen.

Researchers from the University College Cork and the National Museum of Ireland have managed to determine that the spread of the invasive insect species known as Asian hornets (Vespa velutina) across Europe started with but a single hornet that arrived in the region nearly two decades ago.After supposedly being introduced into Europe from China around 2004, Asian hornets have since spread across the European mainland and the Channel Islands.The new study, the results of which were published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, started after a specimen of Asian hornet was reported for the first time in Ireland in April 2021.The insect was delivered to the National Museum of Ireland where it was identified by Dr. Aidan O'Hanlon who then suggested analyzing its genetic structure.During the course of their work, O'Hanlon and researchers from the University College Cork compared the results of that genetic analysis with the data regarding Asian hornets found in various locations across Europe and established that all these insects likely descended from a single mated hornet queen that arrived in France in 2004.While Ireland's climate is not particularly favorable for Asian hornets, the researchers also noted that climate change may "increase the threat of a successful invasion" and urged to stay vigilant against these insects.

ireland

