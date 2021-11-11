https://sputniknews.com/20211111/honey-bees-scream-for-help-when-attacked-by-giant-hornets-1090647889.html

Honey Bees 'Scream' for Help When Attacked by Giant Hornets

Honey Bees 'Scream' for Help When Attacked by Giant Hornets

According to scientists, it is still unclear whether these "distress calls" alter the behaviour of honey bees. The current observations reveal that the... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T13:41+0000

2021-11-11T13:41+0000

2021-11-11T13:41+0000

science

scientists

nature

biology

honeybees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107199/03/1071990373_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_b24b4dc46ee2e72ad60f55883d7a5595.jpg

Asian honey bees (Apis cerana) have a unique defence mechanism against their predators, something which was unheard of earlier: they have managed to adapt to protect themselves from brutal attacks and invasion by giant hornets (Vespa soror) who are existential threats to the bees' colonies. According to new research published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, these Asian bees have an alarm that is similar to a distress call.As per the scientists, giant hornets can destroy an entire beehive in just a few hours and their "nasty" attack involves killing the defender bees, occupying their nest, and taking away the broods to feed their own larvae. Per the study, this "shriek" by bees is an "acoustic trait with alarm shrieks, fear screams, and panic calls of primates, birds, and meerkats". Mattila and her team have been studying the interactions as well as natural instincts of honey bees and their predators for the last seven years. They would place microphones inside the beehives and examine the various sound effects. The team recorded over 1,300 minutes of "conversations" inside the beehives in Vietnam. However, they found that the newly detected audio signal - antipredator pipe - was isolated from other sounds, as they also examined the visual representations of sound known as spectrograms. She also said that the visual representations helped them to easily recognise anti-predator cries in more chaotic moments when lots of sounds were being made.The scientists also said they are excited about these preliminary observations and these findings could become the foundation stone for future research.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

science, scientists, nature, biology, honeybees