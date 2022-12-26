International
North Korean Drones Infiltrate South Korea as far as Seoul - Reports
North Korean Drones Infiltrate South Korea as far as Seoul - Reports
South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission.
A local media outlet reported that North Korean drones infiltrated South Korea as far as Seoul on Monday.Earlier in the day, a number of drones believed to belong to North Korea had trespassed across the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission. South Korea, in response, deployed fighter jets, choppers and other assets to shoot them down. According to the South Korean military, the drones crossed the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas and were spotted in those areas in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island and Paju. Reportedly, one of the South Korean fighter jets crashed, though the crew survived. This resulted in the temporary suspension of civilian flights at Incheon and Gipmho airports from 07:08 to 08:10 GMT.South Korea last reported seeing North Korean drones south of the inter-Korean border in 2014 and 2017.Lately North Korea has actively conducted missile tests. This year alone, Pyongyang launched ballistic missiles 38 times. Some South Korean officials believe that these tests are aimed at ousting US forces from the Korean peninsula. Chung Jin-suk, leader of South Korea's ruling party stated that Pyongyang plans to drive out American forces "through nuclear warheads and medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles."
North Korean Drones Infiltrate South Korea as far as Seoul - Reports

09:11 GMT 26.12.2022 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 26.12.2022)
