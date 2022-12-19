International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/senior-s-korean-official-says-norths-latest-launches-aimed-at-ousting-us-military-bases-1105576115.html
Senior S. Korean Official Says North's Latest Launches Aimed at Ousting US Military Bases
Senior S. Korean Official Says North's Latest Launches Aimed at Ousting US Military Bases
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Missile launches conducted by North Korea are a provocation intended to break up the South Korean-US alliance and oust US military bases... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-19T05:58+0000
2022-12-19T05:58+0000
world
south korea
north korea
us
ballistic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092639969_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5588ab2b9daf9c8726d3a3709f9c0638.jpg
"The purpose of North Korea's provocations is clear. It is a strategic tactic aimed at breaking up the South Korea-U.S. alliance and ultimately driving out the U.S. Forces Korea from the Korean Peninsula through nuclear warheads and medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles," Chung was quoted by South Korean news agency as saying. The official also said that North Korea's "provocations are likely to continue" until the beginning of 2023, but Seoul "will maintain its unwavering deterrence against the North," as quoted by the news agency. North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning. Both of them flew 500 kilometers (310 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers, according to Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino. Pyongyang said the test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite. Pyongyang has already fired dozens of missiles toward South Korea since the start of 2022, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch carried out in November.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092639969_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1656f79e3ceacb9d7a9efb76589fcd16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, north korea, launches, us military bases
south korea, north korea, launches, us military bases

Senior S. Korean Official Says North's Latest Launches Aimed at Ousting US Military Bases

05:58 GMT 19.12.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonPeople watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Missile launches conducted by North Korea are a provocation intended to break up the South Korean-US alliance and oust US military bases from the Korean Peninsula, Chung Jin-suk, leader of South Korea's ruling party, said on Monday.
"The purpose of North Korea's provocations is clear. It is a strategic tactic aimed at breaking up the South Korea-U.S. alliance and ultimately driving out the U.S. Forces Korea from the Korean Peninsula through nuclear warheads and medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles," Chung was quoted by South Korean news agency as saying.
The official also said that North Korea's "provocations are likely to continue" until the beginning of 2023, but Seoul "will maintain its unwavering deterrence against the North," as quoted by the news agency.
North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning. Both of them flew 500 kilometers (310 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers, according to Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino. Pyongyang said the test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite.
Pyongyang has already fired dozens of missiles toward South Korea since the start of 2022, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch carried out in November.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала