Lula's Inauguration Ceremony to Be 'Reassessed' as Police Find Bomb at Brasilia Airport

Lula da Silva got the better of Bolsonaro in the Brazil presidential runoff on October 30. The incumbent, who has not conceded the defeat yet, repeatedly alleged that the country's voting system is not credible

Brazil's incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino has pledged to reevaluate the procedures for the January 1 inauguration of President­­-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after an explosive device near capital Brasilia’s international airport was deactivated Saturday.In a separate tweet, he said that he would propose the creation of "special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weaponry."This came after Police Chief Robson Candido told reporters about the arrest of a man suspected of planting and possessing explosive devices late last week.Candido added that the 54-year-old suspect confessed that he had intended to commit a crime at Brasilia International Airport, where police found an explosive inside a fuel truck.The suspect is thought to be a supporter of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the election runoff to Lula (49.1% to 50.9%) on October 30. Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat, has repeatedly made allegations about the insufficient credibility of Brazil's voting system.

