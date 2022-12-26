International
Lula's Inauguration Ceremony to Be 'Reassessed' as Police Find Bomb at Brasilia Airport
Lula da Silva got the better of Bolsonaro in the Brazil presidential runoff on October 30. The incumbent, who has not conceded the defeat yet, repeatedly alleged that the country's voting system is not credible
Brazil's incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino has pledged to reevaluate the procedures for the January 1 inauguration of President­­-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after an explosive device near capital Brasilia’s international airport was deactivated Saturday.In a separate tweet, he said that he would propose the creation of "special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weaponry."This came after Police Chief Robson Candido told reporters about the arrest of a man suspected of planting and possessing explosive devices late last week.Candido added that the 54-year-old suspect confessed that he had intended to commit a crime at Brasilia International Airport, where police found an explosive inside a fuel truck.The suspect is thought to be a supporter of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the election runoff to Lula (49.1% to 50.9%) on October 30. Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat, has repeatedly made allegations about the insufficient credibility of Brazil's voting system.
09:05 GMT 26.12.2022 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 26.12.2022)
Lula da Silva got the better of Bolsonaro in the Brazil presidential runoff on October 30. The incumbent, who has not conceded the defeat yet, repeatedly alleged that the country's voting system is not credible.
Brazil's incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino has pledged to reevaluate the procedures for the January 1 inauguration of President­­-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after an explosive device near capital Brasilia’s international airport was deactivated Saturday.

“President Lula's inauguration will take place in peace. All procedures will be reassessed, with a view to strengthening security. And the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified. Democracy has won and will win,” Dino tweeted on Monday.

In a separate tweet, he said that he would propose the creation of "special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weaponry."
This came after Police Chief Robson Candido told reporters about the arrest of a man suspected of planting and possessing explosive devices late last week.
Candido added that the 54-year-old suspect confessed that he had intended to commit a crime at Brasilia International Airport, where police found an explosive inside a fuel truck.

"He came to participate in the protests, outside the army headquarters, and he's part of that movement that supports the current president. They're in that mission, which according to them is ideological, but which has got out of control," the police chief said.

The suspect is thought to be a supporter of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the election runoff to Lula (49.1% to 50.9%) on October 30. Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat, has repeatedly made allegations about the insufficient credibility of Brazil's voting system.
