Brazil's Bolsonaro Refrains From Either Recognizing Lula's Election Victory or Rejecting Results

In his first public statement since the Brazilian presidential elections on Sunday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro refused to either explicitly accept or... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

"I will continue respecting our constitution," Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, adding that he would "authorize" the transition of power to Lula, who narrowly won the Sunday runoff vote.Following announcement of Lula's victory on Sunday and massive celebrations in Brazil's major cities, Bolsonaro supporters reportedly began blockading streets using trucks in a manner of protest reminiscent of the anti-Covid lockdown protests by right-wingers in the US and Canada earlier this year.Bolsonaro came to power in 2018 elections after Lula, the front-runner in that race, was suddenly disqualified weeks before the vote. Lula had been convicted of charges of money laundering and corruption, which were later annulled after being found to have been politically motivated.

