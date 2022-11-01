https://sputniknews.com/20221101/brazils-bolsonaro-refrains-from-either-recognizing-lulas-election-victory-or-rejecting-results-1102931404.html
Brazil's Bolsonaro Refrains From Either Recognizing Lula's Election Victory or Rejecting Results
Brazil's Bolsonaro Refrains From Either Recognizing Lula's Election Victory or Rejecting Results
In his first public statement since the Brazilian presidential elections on Sunday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro refused to either explicitly accept or... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T20:07+0000
2022-11-01T20:07+0000
2022-11-01T20:27+0000
americas
jair bolsonaro
lula da silva
election
brazil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_171:431:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8710a92434801e559263a1102e5e9c49.jpg
"I will continue respecting our constitution," Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, adding that he would "authorize" the transition of power to Lula, who narrowly won the Sunday runoff vote.Following announcement of Lula's victory on Sunday and massive celebrations in Brazil's major cities, Bolsonaro supporters reportedly began blockading streets using trucks in a manner of protest reminiscent of the anti-Covid lockdown protests by right-wingers in the US and Canada earlier this year.Bolsonaro came to power in 2018 elections after Lula, the front-runner in that race, was suddenly disqualified weeks before the vote. Lula had been convicted of charges of money laundering and corruption, which were later annulled after being found to have been politically motivated.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_899541042285b22ca13ba8921a7a0113.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jair bolsonaro, lula da silva, election, brazil
jair bolsonaro, lula da silva, election, brazil
Brazil's Bolsonaro Refrains From Either Recognizing Lula's Election Victory or Rejecting Results
20:07 GMT 01.11.2022 (Updated: 20:27 GMT 01.11.2022)
Being updated
In his first public statement since the Brazilian presidential elections on Sunday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro refused to either explicitly accept or reject the victory of his rival, former president Lula de Silva.
"I will continue respecting our constitution," Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, adding that he would "authorize" the transition of power to Lula, who narrowly won the Sunday runoff vote.
However, Bolsonaro refused to call Lula, the candidate from the left-wing Workers Party, the victor in the election. He said his right-wing supporters have the right to demonstrate, but that they must be "peaceful" and not resort to what he called the "illegal methods of the left."
Following announcement of Lula's victory
on Sunday and massive celebrations in Brazil's major cities, Bolsonaro supporters reportedly began blockading streets using trucks
in a manner of protest reminiscent of the anti-Covid lockdown protests by right-wingers in the US and Canada earlier this year.
Bolsonaro came to power in 2018 elections after Lula, the front-runner in that race, was suddenly disqualified weeks before the vote. Lula had been convicted of charges of money laundering and corruption, which were later annulled
after being found to have been politically motivated.