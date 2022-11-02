https://sputniknews.com/20221102/lula-could-continue-the-shift-to-global-multipolarity-1102931678.html

Lula Could Continue The Shift to Global Multipolarity

Lula Could Continue The Shift to Global Multipolarity

Justice For Mumia Continues To Be Denied, How A UN Occupation Will Harm Haitian Women, Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Fallout Continues 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T09:28+0000

2022-11-02T09:28+0000

2022-11-02T09:28+0000

by any means necessary

radio

mumia abu-jamal

haiti

elon musk

twitter

brazil

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102931529_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0cb6b524808dce4c51c50608e7134a56.png

Lula Could Continue The Shift To Global Multipolarity Justice For Mumia Continues To Be Denied, How A UN Occupation Will Harm Haitian Women, Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Fallout Continues

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jamal Jr., the grandson of Mumia Abu-Jamal to discuss an update in the case of Mumia Abu-Jamal after a judge in Pennsylvania refused to grant a new trial to Mumia after new boxes of evidence detailing racist jury selection and possible corruption in testimony in his original trial, the racism in Mumia’s original conviction and how the Pennsylvania criminal justice system continues to uphold the racism inherent in the system by keeping Mumia and others in prison, the centrality of Mumia’s political views to his case and why it’s important for the movement to continue to demand the release of Mumia.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Domond, a writer and artist for Breaking the Chains Magazine to discuss recent reports released by the UN on hunger and sexual violence in Haiti and what these reports miss about the causes behind those problems, how US and western intervention has contributed to the problems outlined in the reports and allowed paramilitary groups in Haiti to use sexual violence to achieve their political ends, how this “imperialist feminism” may be used to justify the UN proposal for intervention in Haiti and how it compares to other appeals for intervention in other countries on the basis of women’s rights, and the role of anti-imperialist feminists in uplifting the popular demands of Haitian women against another UN occupation of Haiti and the end of the rule of Ariel Henry and US-controlled lackeys.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the continuing fallout following the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the alarming increase of the use of slurs on Twitter following his purchase and what taking Twitter private will mean, and the surveillance of protesters in Portland by the Department of Homeland Security during the uprisings against racism following the murder of George Floyd.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, which you can hear from 7 to 10 AM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the silence of Jair Bolsonaro following his loss to Lula da Silva in the second round of the presidential election in Brazil on Sunday and the protests staged by Bolsonaro’s supporters which have shut down highways and airports, what kind of change Lula’s victory could bring on the world stage as Latin America continues its pink tide and as Brazil may be a more active member in the BRICS economic group, how the US and the Biden administration are creating a context that could provide a pretext for direct US intervention in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

haiti

brazil

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, mumia abu-jamal, haiti, elon musk, twitter, brazil, ukraine, аудио