PM of NZ May Face Tough Times Ahead Amid Sinking Approval Rating

Jacinda Ardern promised that next year, New Zealand's government would focus on economic issues, such as addressing rising living costs.

2022-12-24T13:26+0000

2022-12-24T13:26+0000

2022-12-24T13:27+0000

world

new zealand

government

economy

jacinda ardern

covid-19

pandemic

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s approval rating has plummeted this year, and "things could get worse" for her in 2023, which will see the country’s general election, according to the UK press.The media outlet reported that next year, Ardern is expected to face a tricky task of strengthening her Labour party "with a decidedly less optimistic public behind her."In this vein, the outlet referred to the fact that opinion polls on whether people think New Zealand "is going in the right direction" started to ebb from a high of 70% in early 2021 to 30% at the end of this year.A separate survey showed that support for the Labour party had dropped to its lowest level since it came into power in 2017, while Ardern's personal approval rating dropped to 29% – her lowest result since August 2017, just before she entered office."So they expect the government to show the same laser focus that they’ve been feeling," Jones said, arguing that instead, "the government's been trying to do a lot and hasn’t really been able to explain all of it well."Touching upon the election year, Jones suggested that "the 2023 campaign will look very different to previous campaigns – New Zealand's traditionally relaxed, casual democracy where the public has great access to politicians becomes too much of a security risk."He was echoed by Shane te Pou, former executive member of the Labour party, who told the outlet that "you can explain away about inflation and external forces but it has no effect on the voter – every time they fill up the car, every time they go to get kai [food], they’re considering their circumstances and their government."The remark followed Ardern telling a local broadcaster earlier this month that the government would pare back its policy agenda to "focus on the economy", amid plummeting polling and growing pressure over living costs in New Zealand.She added that the government "had a lot" on its agenda and that "going into 2023 we do need to make sure we are totally focused, we prioritize [economy], and that we will be making sure that where we need to pare back we will."

