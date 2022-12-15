https://sputniknews.com/20221215/covid-claimed-15-mln-additional-lives-in-2020-2021-who-study-says--1105474500.html

COVID Claimed 15 Mln Additional Lives in 2020-2021, WHO Study Says

COVID Claimed 15 Mln Additional Lives in 2020-2021, WHO Study Says

Several countries have poor screening systems and some have intentionally underreported the true numbers of COVID-related deaths, scientists say. 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T08:17+0000

2022-12-15T08:17+0000

2022-12-15T08:17+0000

world

world health organization

health

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

sputnik v vaccine

vaccines

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/63/1079566369_0:72:3385:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ecdcf17b0716997b41b142762d4f8.jpg

A new study from the World Health Organization published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature reveals that COVID-19 caused 15 mln additional deaths in 2020 and 2021. What is even more surprising, the excess deaths were higher in 2021 despite the emergence of highly effective vaccines.Researchers point out that from the very beginning of the pandemic, scientists had suspected that some COVID-connected deaths go underreported. At first, there were no reliable testing systems, making it difficult to officially attribute fatalities to COVID-19. Even when wealthy countries got reliable test systems, poor countries continued to struggle. Also some governments probably chose to underreport the real numbers, experts indicate.The research team lead by statistician William Msemburi chose another method to measure real COVID-19 mortality all around the globe – to estimate country`s excess deaths, e.g. the deaths above the expected baseline of mortality. The expected baseline of mortality is measured by looking at average deaths over the past several years.What is more interesting, in 2020 there were 4.47 mln excess deaths, whereas in 2021 there were 10.36 mln excess deaths despite the emergence of highly-effective vaccines. The researchers explained this puzzle, claiming that poor countries did not have immediate access to vaccination and at the same time new strains of COVID-19 emerged that were either more fatal (Delta) or more virulent (Omicron).Scientists point out that vaccination saved many lives – in the US alone, it is estimated to have prevented 3 mln deaths. However, scientists think that proper vaccination is only part of the story. Year 2022 has seen a serious decrease in COVID-related deaths – around 1 mln, but researchers are still working on the figures and want to avoid speculation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220506/india-might-challenge-whos-covid-19-excess-deaths-report-1095301643.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

what is covid mortality rate, covid, vaccination, health