New Zealand's Opposition Slams Jacinda Ardern Gov't for Failing to Release 'Kashmir Files'
New Zealand's Opposition Slams Jacinda Ardern Gov't for Failing to Release 'Kashmir Files'
"The Kashmir Files" is a Hindi-language movie released this month and based on the targeted killings and exodus of Hindus in 1990. While its critics say the... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
The government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has come under fire from federal opposition parliamentarians for withholding the release of the Indian movie "The Kashmir Files".An official statement by New Zealand's Chief Censor David Shanks on Sunday said that the movie has not been "banned" in New Zealand as of now. The statement, however, admitted that the decision to grant the movie an "R16" (suitable for audiences 16 years and above) certificate was under "review".The movie was originally scheduled to be released in New Zealand on 24 March, as per reports.Melissa Lee, an MP from the opposition National Party, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she was "concerned" by reports that the Indian movie may be "stopped from screening" altogether.The Kiwi MP, however, added that "freedom of expression is an incredibly important topic" in the country. "Censorship is a serious matter and one that requires transparency and careful judgment", Lee added.David Seymour, another parliamentarian who leads the ACT Party, warned the federal government that it must not try to "resolve foreign disputes by censoring one side in favour of the other", as he demanded an explanation from the federal interior minister on the issue."If you come to New Zealand, you accept New Zealand values such as free speech", he said on Saturday.Seymour underlined that the film has already been released in countries such as Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. "New Zealanders should have the right to watch it too", he stated.The Indian PM slammed the critics of the movie on 15 March for their attempts to "discredit" the movie.Winston Peters, New Zealand's former deputy PM as well as an ex-foreign minister, remarked on Friday that censoring the movie would be "tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15 atrocities in New Zealand, or for that matter removing from public knowledge all images of the attack on 9/11".A white supremacist gunman from Australia stormed two Islamic centres in Christchurch on 15 March 2019, and went on a shooting spree, killing 51 worshippers.The predominantly Muslim region of Jammu and Kashmir is governed by India but disputed by Pakistan, which controls another portion of it. The two neighbours have fought several wars over the region since the independence of the subcontinent from the British colonialist government in 1947.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
The government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has come under fire from federal opposition parliamentarians for withholding the release of the Indian movie "The Kashmir Files".
An official statement
by New Zealand's Chief Censor David Shanks on Sunday said that the movie has not been "banned" in New Zealand as of now. The statement, however, admitted that the decision to grant the movie an "R16" (suitable for audiences 16 years and above) certificate was under "review".
"However, after we completed our initial classification process, concerns were raised with me about potential risk of harm to the Muslim community in relation to the release of this film. These concerns appeared to us to be genuine, and sufficiently serious to cause us to pause and review our classification for this film", Shanks remarked.
The movie was originally scheduled to be released in New Zealand on 24 March, as per reports.
Melissa Lee, an MP from the opposition National Party, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she was "concerned" by reports that the Indian movie may be "stopped from screening" altogether.
"This is an incredibly emotional topic for many Hindu, Muslim, Indian, and Pakistani New Zealanders. Internationally, there has been significant debate over its content and the facts. Regardless of what the film is about, we cannot rewrite history. We can only learn, debate, and discuss its impacts", Lee remarked.
The Kiwi MP, however, added that "freedom of expression is an incredibly important topic" in the country. "Censorship is a serious matter and one that requires transparency and careful judgment", Lee added.
David Seymour, another parliamentarian who leads the ACT Party, warned the federal government that it must not try to "resolve foreign disputes
by censoring one side in favour of the other", as he demanded an explanation from the federal interior minister on the issue.
"If you come to New Zealand, you accept New Zealand values such as free speech", he said on Saturday.
He also pointed out that "The Kashmir Files" was widely regarded as "based on facts" and had been "defended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Seymour underlined that the film has already been released in countries such as Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. "New Zealanders should have the right to watch it too", he stated.
The Indian PM slammed the critics of the movie on 15 March for their attempts to "discredit" the movie.
"An individual has shown the courage to expose the truth, but this ecosystem is hell-bent on shaming his efforts. They also do not want to understand or allow others to do the same. They do not want to accept the truth, nor do they want the truth to be revealed in front of the world. The type of campaign that has been launched against the movie in the last few days is astounding", Modi stated.
Winston Peters, New Zealand's former deputy PM as well as an ex-foreign minister, remarked on Friday that censoring the movie would be "tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15 atrocities in New Zealand, or for that matter removing from public knowledge all images of the attack on 9/11".
A white supremacist gunman from Australia stormed two Islamic centres in Christchurch on 15 March 2019, and went on a shooting spree, killing 51 worshippers.
"Terrorism in all its forms, no matter what its source, should be exposed and opposed. This attempt at selective censorship would amount to one further attack on the freedom of New Zealanders and people worldwide", said Peters.
The predominantly Muslim region of Jammu and Kashmir is governed by India but disputed by Pakistan, which controls another portion of it. The two neighbours have fought several wars over the region since the independence of the subcontinent from the British colonialist government in 1947.
