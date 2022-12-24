https://sputniknews.com/20221224/paris-shooter-admits-to-having-targeted-kurdish-community-french-media-report-suggests-1105757317.html

Paris Shooter Admits to Having Targeted Kurdish Community, French Media Report Suggests

PARIS (Sputnik) - The man detained over shooting in Paris which left three Kurdish activists killed earlier this week has confessed he plotted against the... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

The 69-year-old told the police he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred, the report said. The shooting took place near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris' 10 arrondissement on Friday. Three people were killed and another two were critically injured and are now receiving treatment. The victims were Kurdish activists, the community told Sputnik. The shooter, reportedly a French man with a record of two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2021, was taken into custody. The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating the attack as deliberate murder. The incident prompted dozens of Paris-based Kurds to the streets on Friday as they blamed the fatal shooting on Turkey and personally President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The French police used tear gas and stunt grenades after the rally escalated into clashes.

