https://sputniknews.com/20221223/clashes-between-kurds-police-in-paris-intensify-police-use-stun-grenades-1105736476.html
Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades - VIDEOS
Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades - VIDEOS
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between the Kurds and law enforcement officers in Paris intensified, the police used stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T16:46+0000
2022-12-23T16:46+0000
2022-12-23T17:17+0000
world
video
france
paris
protests
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105736327_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_404c22dcbf9accdf40e34d1a45a2bec3.jpg
Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to AFP, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, three people were killed, two of those injured are in serious condition, and two more are in a moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the murder case. The French Interior minister said that the gunman who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday was clearly targeting foreigners but there was no evidence that he was seeking out Kurds.Several dozen Kurds, however, gathered earlier at the site of the shooting, cordoned off by police in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. They blamed Turkey for the incident. As a representative of the Kurdish community told Sputnik, three Kurds were killed during the shooting. Reinforced police patrols were pulled to the place of the incident. Later, a spontaneous meeting of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protesters began rioting, burning garbage cans, throwing stones and bottles at the police. In response, the police repeatedly fired tear gas and then stun grenades. Clashes are intensifying.
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105736327_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_340f07a69110e071a9f53e1731f587e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
video, france, paris, protests, shooting
video, france, paris, protests, shooting
Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades - VIDEOS
16:46 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 23.12.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between the Kurds and law enforcement officers in Paris intensified, the police used stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire
on the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to AFP, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, three people were killed, two of those injured are in serious condition, and two more are in a moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the murder case.
The French Interior minister said that the gunman who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday was clearly targeting foreigners but there was no evidence that he was seeking out Kurds.
“His motivation was clearly to attack foreigners… It is not certain that the murderer who wanted to kill these people was specifically aiming at Kurds. He was clearly out to get foreigners,” Gerald Darmanin told reporters during a visit to the crime scene.
Several dozen Kurds, however, gathered earlier at the site of the shooting, cordoned off by police in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. They blamed Turkey for the incident. As a representative of the Kurdish community told Sputnik, three Kurds were killed during the shooting. Reinforced police patrols were pulled to the place of the incident.
Later, a spontaneous meeting of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The protesters began rioting, burning garbage cans, throwing stones and bottles at the police. In response, the police repeatedly fired tear gas and then stun grenades. Clashes are intensifying.