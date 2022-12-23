International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221223/clashes-between-kurds-police-in-paris-intensify-police-use-stun-grenades-1105736476.html
Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades - VIDEOS
Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades - VIDEOS
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between the Kurds and law enforcement officers in Paris intensified, the police used stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T16:46+0000
2022-12-23T17:17+0000
world
video
france
paris
protests
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105736327_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_404c22dcbf9accdf40e34d1a45a2bec3.jpg
Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to AFP, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, three people were killed, two of those injured are in serious condition, and two more are in a moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the murder case. The French Interior minister said that the gunman who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday was clearly targeting foreigners but there was no evidence that he was seeking out Kurds.Several dozen Kurds, however, gathered earlier at the site of the shooting, cordoned off by police in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. They blamed Turkey for the incident. As a representative of the Kurdish community told Sputnik, three Kurds were killed during the shooting. Reinforced police patrols were pulled to the place of the incident. Later, a spontaneous meeting of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protesters began rioting, burning garbage cans, throwing stones and bottles at the police. In response, the police repeatedly fired tear gas and then stun grenades. Clashes are intensifying.
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105736327_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_340f07a69110e071a9f53e1731f587e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
video, france, paris, protests, shooting
video, france, paris, protests, shooting

Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades - VIDEOS

16:46 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 23.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Florence Galle / Go to the mediabankFrench policemen on guard in Paris
French policemen on guard in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2022
© Sputnik / Florence Galle
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between the Kurds and law enforcement officers in Paris intensified, the police used stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to AFP, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, three people were killed, two of those injured are in serious condition, and two more are in a moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the murder case.
The French Interior minister said that the gunman who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday was clearly targeting foreigners but there was no evidence that he was seeking out Kurds.
“His motivation was clearly to attack foreigners… It is not certain that the murderer who wanted to kill these people was specifically aiming at Kurds. He was clearly out to get foreigners,” Gerald Darmanin told reporters during a visit to the crime scene.
Several dozen Kurds, however, gathered earlier at the site of the shooting, cordoned off by police in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. They blamed Turkey for the incident. As a representative of the Kurdish community told Sputnik, three Kurds were killed during the shooting. Reinforced police patrols were pulled to the place of the incident.
Later, a spontaneous meeting of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The protesters began rioting, burning garbage cans, throwing stones and bottles at the police. In response, the police repeatedly fired tear gas and then stun grenades. Clashes are intensifying.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала