BREAKING: Two Reportedly Dead, Four Injured as Gunman Opens Fire in Central Paris, Suspect Arrested
Shooter Arrested After Killing Two and Injuring Four in Paris, Reports Say
A gunman opened fire in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital around midday, reports say citing a police source. 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
At least two people were killed and four more injured by a shooter on Rue d'Enghien on Friday, according to French media, citing prosecution. The perpetrator apprehended by police is 69 years old, however, his identity has not been revealed so far.The officers have set up a security perimeter and emergency services are at the scene.Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo thanked the police for their "decisive" intervention during the "terrible attack" and expressed condolences to the victims.So far, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Shooter Arrested After Killing Two and Injuring Four in Paris, Reports Say

23.12.2022
A gunman opened fire in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital around midday, reports say citing a police source.
At least two people were killed and four more injured by a shooter on Rue d'Enghien on Friday, according to French media, citing prosecution. The perpetrator apprehended by police is 69 years old, however, his identity has not been revealed so far.
The officers have set up a security perimeter and emergency services are at the scene.
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo thanked the police for their "decisive" intervention during the "terrible attack" and expressed condolences to the victims.
So far, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
