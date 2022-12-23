https://sputniknews.com/20221223/kremlin-has-no-information-about-zelenskys-new-peace-plan-1105723872.html
Kremlin Has No Information About Zelensky's New 'Peace Plan'
Kremlin Has No Information About Zelensky's New 'Peace Plan'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not have any information about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new peace plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T10:19+0000
2022-12-23T10:19+0000
2022-12-23T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
peace
dmitry peskov
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg
At the same time, the spokesman noted there are no plans no preliminary contacts regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.On Thursday, US press reported, citing Ukrainian and European diplomats, that Zelensky's administration had been finalizing 10-point "peace formula" initially mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali and would likely present it in late February, one year after the beginning of the Russian special military operation.Ban on Gazprom Gas PurchasePeskov also noted that restrictions for Gazprom on the purchase of gas from joint ventures with European companies are not a response to the introduction of an oil price cap, but to the actions of unfriendly countries.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree, according to which Gazprom is restricted from buying gas from joint ventures with OMV and Wintershall, with which the company produces gas at the Urengoy and Yuzhno-Russkoye fields, if the amount of obligations exceeds the limit set by the government.The EU, together with Britain and the US, sanctioned Russia after Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February. In December, the EU also joined the G7 decision to set a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel.So far, the sanctions have disrupted global supply chains and aggravated issues on international fuel markets, leading to an energy crisis and soaring inflation in Europe.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_487:0:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba81e9437faad047765e6014c9f74202.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kremlin has no information about zelensky's new 'peace plan'
kremlin has no information about zelensky's new 'peace plan'
Kremlin Has No Information About Zelensky's New 'Peace Plan'
10:19 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 23.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not have any information about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new peace plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"No, we are not aware of this. We have heard statements by president Zelensky about various steps, they are also about a peace plan. But everything that president Zelensky has said so far has been said without taking into account the current realities... which cannot be ignored," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, the spokesman noted there are no plans no preliminary contacts regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.
On Thursday, US press reported, citing Ukrainian and European diplomats, that Zelensky's administration had been finalizing 10-point "peace formula"
initially mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali and would likely present it in late February, one year after the beginning of the Russian special military operation.
Ban on Gazprom Gas Purchase
Peskov also noted that restrictions for Gazprom on the purchase of gas from joint ventures with European companies are not a response to the introduction of an oil price cap
, but to the actions of unfriendly countries.
"No, this is a decision that is not related to this European innovation [gas price cap]. This is, in fact, a response to the actions of a number of unfriendly countries," Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree, according to which Gazprom is restricted from buying gas from joint ventures with OMV and Wintershall, with which the company produces gas at the Urengoy and Yuzhno-Russkoye fields, if the amount of obligations exceeds the limit set by the government.
The EU, together with Britain and the US, sanctioned Russia after Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February. In December, the EU also joined the G7 decision to set a price cap on Russian oil
at $60 per barrel.
So far, the sanctions have disrupted global supply chains and aggravated issues on international fuel markets, leading to an energy crisis and soaring inflation in Europe.