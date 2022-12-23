https://sputniknews.com/20221223/kremlin-has-no-information-about-zelenskys-new-peace-plan-1105723872.html

Kremlin Has No Information About Zelensky's New 'Peace Plan'

Kremlin Has No Information About Zelensky's New 'Peace Plan'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not have any information about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new peace plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

At the same time, the spokesman noted there are no plans no preliminary contacts regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.On Thursday, US press reported, citing Ukrainian and European diplomats, that Zelensky's administration had been finalizing 10-point "peace formula" initially mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali and would likely present it in late February, one year after the beginning of the Russian special military operation.Ban on Gazprom Gas PurchasePeskov also noted that restrictions for Gazprom on the purchase of gas from joint ventures with European companies are not a response to the introduction of an oil price cap, but to the actions of unfriendly countries.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree, according to which Gazprom is restricted from buying gas from joint ventures with OMV and Wintershall, with which the company produces gas at the Urengoy and Yuzhno-Russkoye fields, if the amount of obligations exceeds the limit set by the government.The EU, together with Britain and the US, sanctioned Russia after Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February. In December, the EU also joined the G7 decision to set a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel.So far, the sanctions have disrupted global supply chains and aggravated issues on international fuel markets, leading to an energy crisis and soaring inflation in Europe.

