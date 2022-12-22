https://sputniknews.com/20221222/only-86-of-213-house-republicans-attended-zelenskys-speech-at-us-congress--reports-1105703829.html
Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports
Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, a US newspaper reported. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T15:39+0000
2022-12-22T15:39+0000
2022-12-22T15:40+0000
us
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
us congress
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105706322_0:45:3071:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_804a5893599f770741ba8c8c83f654d3.jpg
On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine. According to the newspaper, the goal of Zelensky's visit was to secure support from Republicans as they are set to take control of the House next month. Over a third of House members had active letters to vote by proxy on Wednesday, with many worrying about weather-related travel disruptions just before Christmas, the report said. Even though Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine welcomed Zelensky’s speech, critics of this aid showed little openness to changing their minds even following the Ukrainian leader's address, the report said. Prior to the speech, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on social media that he is in Washington but "will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist." Rep. Warren Davidson, in turn, doubted that Zelensky should be speaking from the House floor. The United States "should be focused on trying to contain the war, not expand the war," the lawmaker argued.
ukraine
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105706322_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa3ad1c8ed961ab621d13e978288fafb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, us congress
us, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, us congress
Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports
15:39 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 22.12.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, a US newspaper reported.
On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine.
According to the newspaper, the goal of Zelensky's visit was to secure support from Republicans as they are set to take control of the House next month.
Over a third of House members had active letters to vote by proxy on Wednesday, with many worrying about weather-related travel disruptions just before Christmas, the report said.
Even though Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine welcomed Zelensky’s speech, critics of this aid showed little openness to changing their minds even following the Ukrainian leader's address, the report said.
Prior to the speech, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on social media that he is in Washington but "will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist."
Rep. Warren Davidson, in turn, doubted that Zelensky should be speaking from the House floor. The United States "should be focused on trying to contain the war, not expand the war," the lawmaker argued.