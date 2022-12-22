International
BREAKING: Patriot Deliveries to Ukraine Will Prolong Conflict - Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/only-86-of-213-house-republicans-attended-zelenskys-speech-at-us-congress--reports-1105703829.html
Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports
Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, a US newspaper reported. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T15:39+0000
2022-12-22T15:40+0000
us
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
us congress
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105706322_0:45:3071:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_804a5893599f770741ba8c8c83f654d3.jpg
On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine. According to the newspaper, the goal of Zelensky's visit was to secure support from Republicans as they are set to take control of the House next month. Over a third of House members had active letters to vote by proxy on Wednesday, with many worrying about weather-related travel disruptions just before Christmas, the report said. Even though Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine welcomed Zelensky’s speech, critics of this aid showed little openness to changing their minds even following the Ukrainian leader's address, the report said. Prior to the speech, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on social media that he is in Washington but "will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist." Rep. Warren Davidson, in turn, doubted that Zelensky should be speaking from the House floor. The United States "should be focused on trying to contain the war, not expand the war," the lawmaker argued.
ukraine
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105706322_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa3ad1c8ed961ab621d13e978288fafb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, us congress
us, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, us congress

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports

15:39 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 22.12.2022)
© AP PhotoMembers of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Members of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, a US newspaper reported.
On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine.
According to the newspaper, the goal of Zelensky's visit was to secure support from Republicans as they are set to take control of the House next month.
Over a third of House members had active letters to vote by proxy on Wednesday, with many worrying about weather-related travel disruptions just before Christmas, the report said.
Even though Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine welcomed Zelensky’s speech, critics of this aid showed little openness to changing their minds even following the Ukrainian leader's address, the report said.
Prior to the speech, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on social media that he is in Washington but "will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist."
Rep. Warren Davidson, in turn, doubted that Zelensky should be speaking from the House floor. The United States "should be focused on trying to contain the war, not expand the war," the lawmaker argued.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала