https://sputniknews.com/20221222/only-86-of-213-house-republicans-attended-zelenskys-speech-at-us-congress--reports-1105703829.html

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelensky's Speech at US Congress – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, a US newspaper reported. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T15:39+0000

2022-12-22T15:39+0000

2022-12-22T15:40+0000

us

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

us congress

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105706322_0:45:3071:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_804a5893599f770741ba8c8c83f654d3.jpg

On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine. According to the newspaper, the goal of Zelensky's visit was to secure support from Republicans as they are set to take control of the House next month. Over a third of House members had active letters to vote by proxy on Wednesday, with many worrying about weather-related travel disruptions just before Christmas, the report said. Even though Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine welcomed Zelensky’s speech, critics of this aid showed little openness to changing their minds even following the Ukrainian leader's address, the report said. Prior to the speech, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on social media that he is in Washington but "will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist." Rep. Warren Davidson, in turn, doubted that Zelensky should be speaking from the House floor. The United States "should be focused on trying to contain the war, not expand the war," the lawmaker argued.

ukraine

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, us congress