Keystone Oil Spill Continues to Raise Questions as Cleanup Timeframe Unclear

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KANSAS (Sputnik) - More than two weeks since the Keystone oil pipeline leaked into a creek in Kansas in what became one of the largest... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

On December 7, approximately 14,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Keystone pipeline in Washington County, Kansas, according to Canadian operator TC Energy. The cause of the leak is still unknown, but the company continues to investigate and repair the damaged portion of the pipeline.The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a press release last week that the oil leaked from the ruptured pipeline was diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil, which may be harder to recover because it tends to sink in water rather than float on the surface. Incoming colder weather may also impact recovery efforts, the agency said.Hundreds Working Non-StopWashington County residents estimate that more than 500 people are taking part in the response efforts. Towards the end of the day, a string of cars arrive at a local gas station with a grocery store. The majority of people from these cars wear workers' uniforms.In addition to the emergency responders from TC Energy, experts of EPA, as well as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are working on the site, Randy Hubbard, Washington County’s emergency management coordinator, told Sputnik.The EPA also confirmed non-stop work in the area of the accident.As of Tuesday evening, the number of employees involved in the cleanup had reached 625 people, doubling in the last 10 days, the EPA said. TC Energy told Sputnik that the number of its employees on the site is about a third less.Meanwhile, it is impossible to get closer to the area since nearby roads are fenced off with signs saying "Road Closed." In addition, checkpoints with guards are seen in the area.Cause Still UnclearTwo weeks have passed since the accident, but the cause still remains a mystery. Until now, neither the authorities nor the owner of the pipeline has announced even preliminary conclusions.The company itself did not respond to Sputnik's inquiry about what led to the accident and referred it to the latest press releases.However, whatever caused the latest accident was far from the first in a series of similar incidents.The pace of the recovery efforts could potentially slow down due to the coming cold weather, Hubbard said.The Washington County emergency management coordinator said it is unknown how long the entire cleanup will take.Alongside uncertainty around the timeframe for the cleanup efforts, there are questions about the spill’s possible environmental impact. While oil was prevented from spreading further by a protective barrier, local residents say that the smell of gas was present in the air. This information was confirmed by the Washington County Kansas Emergency Management.The organization confirmed that barriers had been installed to contain the oil spill.Hubbard said he is not yet aware of any allegations, complaints or lawsuits from local residents in connection with the accident.Kansas State Rep. Lisa Moser said 14 farms were affected by the disaster.

