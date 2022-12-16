https://sputniknews.com/20221216/keystone-spill-poses-no-public-health-issues-but-theres-long-term-concern-commissioner-says-1105505549.html

Keystone Spill Poses No Public Health Issues But There's Long Term Concern, Commissioner Says

Keystone Spill Poses No Public Health Issues But There's Long Term Concern, Commissioner Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Keystone pipeline oil spill in the state of Kansas does not currently pose a public health issue and has only caused minimal damage... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T02:44+0000

2022-12-16T02:44+0000

2022-12-16T02:40+0000

americas

kansas

keystone pipeline

crude oil

leak

oil spill

public health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105408245_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_74a50446b50be115f96b342fcd8267d8.jpg

On December 7, approximately 14,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Keystone pipeline in Washington County, Kansas, according to the pipeline's developer TC Energy. TC Energy said in an update on Thursday that it has recovered 3,035 barrels of oil from Mill Creek, a small river stream that runs through rural farmland in northeast Kansas. The company added that it restarted the section of the pipeline that carries oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in the state of Illinois. The cause of the leak is unknown, but the company continues to investigate and repair the damaged portion of the pipeline. Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Hubbard also told Sputnik that public health has not been impacted by the oil spill as the creek does not connect to a source of drinking water for the community. The US Environmental Protection Agency said in a Thursday release that oil leaked from the ruptured pipeline was diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil, which may be harder to recover because it tends to sink in water rather than float on the surface. Incoming colder weather may also impact recovery efforts, the agency said. Several EPA officials remain on the scene of the incident to oversee recovery efforts, according to the agency. At least four deceased animals have been recovered, along with 71 fish, from the site of the leak, the EPA said, adding that officials continue to assess the impact the leak has on wildlife. The Keystone pipeline transports 622,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.

americas

kansas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kansas, keystone pipeline, crude oil, leak, oil spill, public health