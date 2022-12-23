Japan's Leader Urges Cabinet to Prepare for Possible Missile Launches by North Korea, Reports Say

International
10:03 GMT 23.12.2022
In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed responsible ministries to make all necessary preparations in case of possible future North Korean missile launches, national TV reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The Japanese Coast Guard issued a warning for ships at sea, urging sailors not to approach the objects in case they fall into the water. The missiles eventually fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
The prime minister ordered ministers to make all possible efforts to gather and analyze information and conduct timely public awareness, ensure air and sea transport safety, as well as take all necessary measures in case of unforeseen circumstances, the report read.
Amid the tense situation, a crisis headquarters for information gathering was set up under the prime minister's office, according to the report.
This year alone, North Korea has launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.
