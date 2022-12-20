International
Kim Jong Un's Sister Says Everyone Will Soon See What North Korean Missiles Can Do
Kim Jong Un's Sister Says Everyone Will Soon See What North Korean Missiles Can Do
Kim Yo Jong said this in an article criticizing Seoul and foreign experts who questioned the performance of North Korean missile and satellite technologies. Pyongyang has recently carried out numerous ballistic missile tests. According to state media, Kim Jong Un's sister also denied statements by unnamed foreign experts who doubted that satellite systems, also tested by North Korea, were able to operate normally. She also reiterated that North Korea was not afraid of sanctions.
04:37 GMT 20.12.2022 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 20.12.2022)
Kim Yo Jong said this in an article criticizing Seoul and foreign experts who questioned the performance of North Korean missile and satellite technologies.
Pyongyang has recently carried out numerous ballistic missile tests.
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
World
North Korea Test-Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
18 December, 02:55 GMT
According to state media, Kim Jong Un's sister also denied statements by unnamed foreign experts who doubted that satellite systems, also tested by North Korea, were able to operate normally.
She also reiterated that North Korea was not afraid of sanctions.
