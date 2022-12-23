https://sputniknews.com/20221223/isolation-of-russia-at-unesco-failed-as-many-interested-in-cooperating-with-moscow-envoy-says-1105718821.html

Isolation of Russia at UNESCO Failed as Many Interested in Cooperating With Moscow, Envoy Says

Isolation of Russia at UNESCO Failed as Many Interested in Cooperating With Moscow, Envoy Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - Attempts to isolate Russia within UNESCO have failed as many member countries are interested in the development of cooperation with Moscow... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T06:41+0000

2022-12-23T06:41+0000

2022-12-23T06:41+0000

russia

russia

unesco

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:15:1881:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_7220f45987b15928e0facb1c2b2f704a.jpg

He added that not only has the anti-Russian campaign of the West failed to achieve its goal of isolating Moscow, but it has caused the opposite reaction. In addition, the envoy demanded that UNESCO resolve the issue of admittance of Russia's representatives to the organization's international events. According to him, at least two senior Russian diplomats that were supposed to attend the meeting at the invitation of the UNESCO secretariat, could not do it because of these obstacles.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in late November that the French authorities had not issued visas to Russian officials to participate in the UNESCO event. France's Foreign Ministry claimed that the Russian authorities did not inform Paris about the problem with the issuance of visas for Russian officials, adding that France had always issued visas to delegations for UNESCO events in due time and used communication channels if there were any problems.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

isolation of russia at unesco failed, russian diplomats, anti-russia sanctions