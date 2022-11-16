https://sputniknews.com/20221116/russian-lawmakers-denied-visas-to-partake-in-osce-parliamentary-assembly-1104285354.html

Russian Lawmakers Denied Visas to Partake in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Russian Lawmakers Denied Visas to Partake in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian lawmakers were denied visas for participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-16T11:14+0000

2022-11-16T11:14+0000

2022-11-16T11:14+0000

russia

russia

osce

vladimir dzhabarov

visa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103436/30/1034363045_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_d993f613cc5fb2b547c3835f6c5e7852.jpg

The upcoming session of OSCE PA will take place in Warsaw from November 24-26.According to the lawmaker, the head of the Polish delegation also said that participation of the Russian delegation in the Warsaw meeting contradicts the principle of solidarity with Ukraine.He added that this was a direct violation of the 2016 Tbilisi declaration of OSCE PA, which provides for free access to all OSCE events for all participating countries.The Russian senator stated that OSCE PA was also preparing amendments to its rules, which would allow suspension of Russia from participating in the work of its bodies.Dzhabarov noted that Russia had sent a letter to the standing committee, expressing its rejection of any changes to the rules of the organization, as Russian lawmakers would not be present at the meeting.OSCE PA is an institution of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe that promotes inter-parliamentary dialogue in order to curb the challenges for peace and security throughout the OSCE area.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, osce, vladimir dzhabarov, visa