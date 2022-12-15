https://sputniknews.com/20221215/putin-russia-will-not-resort-to-self-isolation-will-seek-partners-in-asia-africa-mideast--latam-1105494254.html
Putin: Russia Will Not Resort to Self-Isolation, Will Seek Partners in Asia, Africa, MidEast & LatAm
Russia is planning to redirect its supply of energy resources to the markets of "friendly countries," Vladimir Putin has said, adding that Moscow intends to seek partnerships with countries in regions such as Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
Moscow has no intention of moving towards self-isolationism and autarky despite all the pressure western powers put on the country’s economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, Putin pointed out that western countries have been attempting to edge Russia to the “periphery of global development."
“But we will never go down the road of self-isolation and autarky,” the Russian president vowed.
Putin also pointed out that Russia has been expanding cooperation with all the countries that displayed an interest in it, and that Russia’s foreign trade has switched to “dynamically developing countries” and markets.
Russia is going to seek partners in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, Putin elaborated, adding that Moscow will redirect its supply of energy resources to the “friendly countries’ markets.”
The United States and its allies imposed several rounds of comprehensive economic sanctions against Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including restrictions on energy imports from Russia and a price cap on its oil
.
These actions, however, failed to cripple the Russian economy, despite US President Joe Biden boastfully claiming earlier this year that the Russian ruble was reduced to “rubble”.
Instead, western sanctions backfired spectacularly, with the countries that implemented them now struggling with inflation and high energy prices while Russia has moved to forge closer economic ties with countries that did not jump on the US bandwagon.