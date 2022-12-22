Social Media User Learns to 'Time Travel' Using Neural Network
Neural networks are opening up more and more possibilities for enthusiasts and creators, every time someone creates a new interesting project.
A social media user known as ‘Stelfie the time traveler’ voyages through time and even conquers other planets.
📳Log #10 : England, 1266.— Stelfie the Time Traveller (@StelfieTT) December 21, 2022
Apologies.
I'm not as beautiful as you are used to see me.
Got hit by a barbarian stone defending the Castle.
Yes, I'm fine.
Yes, a tooth is flying.#Stelfie #Timetravel #StableDiffusion #Ai #NFTCommunity #parody pic.twitter.com/lXd0dgnvcB
Stelfie gets help in "time travel" from the Stable Diffusion neural network. With its help and the help of the graphic editor Stelfie demonstrates that it is possible to anywhere in the universe at any time.
📳Log #9 : Mars, year 2022.— Stelfie the Time Traveller (@StelfieTT) December 19, 2022
My fav journey.
I colonized Mars with my camping tent so @elonmusk doesn't have to.
Feeling lonely? Join me.#Stelfie #Timetravel #StableDiffusion #Ai #NFTCommunity #ElonMusk #parody pic.twitter.com/1OmAIlwOjW
To prove it, Stelfie posts selfies from the Ice Age, the Martian colony, the era when the Egyptian pyramids were being built, and others.
Stable Diffusion neural network allows you to create fictional scenes from text descriptions. If you use the optional Dreambooth tool, you can integrate almost any graphical object into other images or "move" real people into fictional situations.