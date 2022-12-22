https://sputniknews.com/20221222/social-media-user-learns-to-time-travel-using-neural-network-1105693943.html

Social Media User Learns to 'Time Travel' Using Neural Network

Social Media User Learns to 'Time Travel' Using Neural Network

Neural networks are opening up more and more possibilities for enthusiasts and creators, every time someone creates a new interesting project. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

A social media user known as ‘Stelfie the time traveler’ voyages through time and even conquers other planets.Stelfie gets help in "time travel" from the Stable Diffusion neural network. With its help and the help of the graphic editor Stelfie demonstrates that it is possible to anywhere in the universe at any time.To prove it, Stelfie posts selfies from the Ice Age, the Martian colony, the era when the Egyptian pyramids were being built, and others.Stable Diffusion neural network allows you to create fictional scenes from text descriptions. If you use the optional Dreambooth tool, you can integrate almost any graphical object into other images or "move" real people into fictional situations.

