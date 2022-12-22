International
Russia's Rich & Inspiring Cultural Legacy Can Never Be 'Cancelled' - Russian Culture Foundation
Russia's Rich & Inspiring Cultural Legacy Can Never Be 'Cancelled' - Russian Culture Foundation
Russia's rich and inspiring cultural legacy can never be 'cancelled' , states the Russian Culture Foundation.
The Russian culture foundation's new series of mini-films has been tailored to remind viewers of the indelible mark that Russia's rich cultural heritage has left on generations across the world. Russian cultural traditions are deeply rooted in everyday life, and have served as an inspiration for people across centuries and continents.The foundation's message underscores that the ability to show empathy, to willingly extend help and support to those in need, express sincere admiration and radiate with happiness, and sharing warmth with those around us are what make us human.Russia's cultural heritage has absorbed all that is best in its people: the wisdom born of generations, a keen ability to distinguish between good and evil, benevolence and compassion, genuine appreciation for beauty and spirituality, responsibility for the younger generation, sense of duty towards one's parents, and a profound love for one's Motherland.Despite the fact that Russian culture and art are an integral part of the European, Eurasian, and world heritage, there have been various calls from the so-called collective West to "cancel" and even ban it on the surging wave of the "anti-Russian" narrative. The New York Metropolitan Opera has severed ties with Russia's Bolshoi Theater as part of this stance, while some orchestras have even scrapped composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky's music from their concert programs. Appearances by Russian conductor Valery Gergiev were scrapped, while the Munich Philharmonic orchestra fired the award-winning musician as its chief conductor. Some Russian musicians have also been banned from taking part in international competitions, also based on this profoundly flawed agenda.Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced this "public ostracism, boycotting and even complete silencing" of people who "do not fit into modern templates, no matter how absurd they really are." Indeed, it is hard to believe that humankind would ever consider turning its back on a Russian legacy that has come to epitomize all that is noble and worthy.Therefore, these mini-films were created in the hope that they will evoke the lofty sentiments and cherished memories that are indelibly linked with such timeless masterpieces as Anton Chekhov's play The Cherry Orchard, the music of Sergei Rachmaninov and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Wassily Kandinsky's paintings, the national treasure that is Russian ballet, and breathtaking ancient Russian architecture... After all, what is truly great can never be cancelled!
Russian Art Can't Be Cancelled
A video produced by the Russian Culture Foundation.
Russia's Rich & Inspiring Cultural Legacy Can Never Be 'Cancelled' - Russian Culture Foundation

There have been instances when attempts have been made to “cancel” individual artists and historical masterpieces, but it’s hard to believe that humankind would ever consider turning its back on Russia’s legacy, which has come to epitomize all that is noble and worthy.
The Russian culture foundation’s new series of mini-films has been tailored to remind viewers of the indelible mark that Russia’s rich cultural heritage has left on generations across the world.
Russian cultural traditions are deeply rooted in everyday life, and have served as an inspiration for people across centuries and continents.
The foundation’s message underscores that the ability to show empathy, to willingly extend help and support to those in need, express sincere admiration and radiate with happiness, and sharing warmth with those around us are what make us human.
Russia’s cultural heritage has absorbed all that is best in its people: the wisdom born of generations, a keen ability to distinguish between good and evil, benevolence and compassion, genuine appreciation for beauty and spirituality, responsibility for the younger generation, sense of duty towards one’s parents, and a profound love for one’s Motherland.
Despite the fact that Russian culture and art are an integral part of the European, Eurasian, and world heritage, there have been various calls from the so-called collective West to “cancel” and even ban it on the surging wave of the "anti-Russian" narrative. The New York Metropolitan Opera has severed ties with Russia’s Bolshoi Theater as part of this stance, while some orchestras have even scrapped composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky's music from their concert programs. Appearances by Russian conductor Valery Gergiev were scrapped, while the Munich Philharmonic orchestra fired the award-winning musician as its chief conductor. Some Russian musicians have also been banned from taking part in international competitions, also based on this profoundly flawed agenda.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced this "public ostracism, boycotting and even complete silencing” of people who “do not fit into modern templates, no matter how absurd they really are.”
Indeed, it is hard to believe that humankind would ever consider turning its back on a Russian legacy that has come to epitomize all that is noble and worthy.
Therefore, these mini-films were created in the hope that they will evoke the lofty sentiments and cherished memories that are indelibly linked with such timeless masterpieces as Anton Chekhov’s play The Cherry Orchard, the music of Sergei Rachmaninov and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Wassily Kandinsky's paintings, the national treasure that is Russian ballet, and breathtaking ancient Russian architecture... After all, what is truly great can never be cancelled!
