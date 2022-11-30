https://sputniknews.com/20221130/putin-says-russia-promotes-all-art-while-uneducated-people-cancel-russian-culture-1104896838.html

Putin Says Russia Promotes All Art, While 'Uneducated' People Cancel Russian Culture

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that "uneducated" people cancel Russian culture, while Russia continues to promote the... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian president participated in the opening of social facilities in various regions of the country via videolink. The construction or major renovation of these facilities has been completed as part of federal and regional development programs.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine after calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including against its energy and cultural sectors.Russia has faced problems with the return of its art works from overseas exhibitions, while many Western countries have canceled shows by Russian performers, removed Russian literature from educational programs and demolished monuments dedicated to prominent Russian individuals.

