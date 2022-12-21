International
US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 100 Million: Johns Hopkins University
US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 100 Million: Johns Hopkins University
MOSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik) - The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 100 million, according to... 21.12.2022
The US case tally reached 100,003,814. The US death toll currently stands at 1,088,236.Earlier, the White House said that the United States will again offer free at-home COVID-19 tests as part of the winter preparedness health plan.The White House noted that COVID-19 is not as disruptive now as it was before, but still remains a threat to public health. The administration calls on Americans to use at-home COVID-19 tests when they have symptoms of COVID-19, before and after traveling for the holidays.
05:01 GMT 21.12.2022
MOSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik) - The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 100 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US case tally reached 100,003,814.
The US death toll currently stands at 1,088,236.
Earlier, the White House said that the United States will again offer free at-home COVID-19 tests as part of the winter preparedness health plan.
The White House noted that COVID-19 is not as disruptive now as it was before, but still remains a threat to public health. The administration calls on Americans to use at-home COVID-19 tests when they have symptoms of COVID-19, before and after traveling for the holidays.
