International
WATCH LIVE: Football Fans Gather at Al Bayt Stadium for Morocco v France Semi-Final World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/us-lawmakers-ask-biden-admin-officials-to-provide-information-on-covid-19-origins-1105463825.html
US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. Officials to Provide Information on COVID-19 Origins
US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. Officials to Provide Information on COVID-19 Origins
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – House Republicans requested on Wednesday that dozens of senior Biden administration officials provide information on COVID-19 origins to... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T17:03+0000
2022-12-14T17:03+0000
americas
us
covid-19
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082760839_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_41b5bcb716febd5350449b0c6f0736d5.jpg
"House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer and House Committee on the Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan are pressing senior Biden Administration officials, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, and several virologists who authored 'The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2' for information necessary to the Oversight Committee’s investigation into COVID origins and, for the first time, outlined the names of 40 individuals with whom the Committee will be requesting transcribed interviews," the release said. Jordan and Comer are requesting documents, communications, and information pertinent to the investigation from US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, among others, according to the press release. To date, the committee’s probe has found three facts: COVID-19 likely originated from the Wuhan Lab, the United States financed risky experimental research on novel bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Lab, and Fauci acted to conceal the information by "intentionally downplaying the lab leak theory," the release said. In October 2021, US intelligence released a declassified report on its investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which found that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. However, the report also argued that Beijing continued to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information, and blame other countries, including the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/documents-show-fauci-may-have-concealed-info-on-covid-lab-origins-house-republicans-claim-1092184926.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082760839_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_4737ac610ee03d39dbf2ccf8d0ac2048.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid origins, covid-19, coronavirus, covid-19 origins, coronavirus originas, biden administration, covid pandemic
covid origins, covid-19, coronavirus, covid-19 origins, coronavirus originas, biden administration, covid pandemic

US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. Officials to Provide Information on COVID-19 Origins

17:03 GMT 14.12.2022
CC0 / / Microscope
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – House Republicans requested on Wednesday that dozens of senior Biden administration officials provide information on COVID-19 origins to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the committee said in a press release.
"House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer and House Committee on the Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan are pressing senior Biden Administration officials, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, and several virologists who authored 'The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2' for information necessary to the Oversight Committee’s investigation into COVID origins and, for the first time, outlined the names of 40 individuals with whom the Committee will be requesting transcribed interviews," the release said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services Subcommittee hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim
11 January, 16:15 GMT
Jordan and Comer are requesting documents, communications, and information pertinent to the investigation from US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, among others, according to the press release.
To date, the committee’s probe has found three facts: COVID-19 likely originated from the Wuhan Lab, the United States financed risky experimental research on novel bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Lab, and Fauci acted to conceal the information by "intentionally downplaying the lab leak theory," the release said.
In October 2021, US intelligence released a declassified report on its investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which found that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. However, the report also argued that Beijing continued to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information, and blame other countries, including the United States.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала