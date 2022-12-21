https://sputniknews.com/20221221/more-than-500-us-nato-satellites-alliance-officers-working-for-kiev-shoigu-1105671790.html
More Than 500 US, NATO Satellites, Alliance Officers Working for Kiev: Shoigu
13:17 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 21.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the combat zone in Ukraine, more than 500 US and NATO satellites are working for Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"It should be noted that NATO officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the combat zone. More than 500 US and NATO spacecraft are operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, over 70 of them are military, the rest are dual–use," Shoigu said.
The sixth Kupol satellite has been launched into space, which will ensure continuous monitoring of missile-prone areas in the Northern Hemisphere, Shoigu said.
"The sixth Kupol spacecraft has been launched, which allows for continuous monitoring of missile-prone areas in the Northern Hemisphere," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.
The supplies of hypersonic Kinzhal and Zircon missile systems to the Russian army will be increased in 2023, Shoigu added.
"To increase [in 2023] the supply of high-precision hypersonic missile systems Kinzhal and Zircon. Continue working on other promising models," Shoigu said.
and the build-up of the potential of the alliance's countries, it is necessary to take retaliatory measures to create an appropriate grouping of troops in Russia's north-west, Sergei Shoigu said.
"Given NATO's desire to build up military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, retaliatory measures are required to create an appropriate grouping of troops in northwestern Russia," Shoigu said.
