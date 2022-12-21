https://sputniknews.com/20221221/more-than-500-us-nato-satellites-alliance-officers-working-for-kiev-shoigu-1105671790.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the combat zone in Ukraine, more than 500 US and NATO satellites are working for... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

"It should be noted that NATO officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the combat zone. More than 500 US and NATO spacecraft are operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, over 70 of them are military, the rest are dual–use," Shoigu said.The sixth Kupol satellite has been launched into space, which will ensure continuous monitoring of missile-prone areas in the Northern Hemisphere, Shoigu said.The supplies of hypersonic Kinzhal and Zircon missile systems to the Russian army will be increased in 2023, Shoigu added."To increase [in 2023] the supply of high-precision hypersonic missile systems Kinzhal and Zircon. Continue working on other promising models," Shoigu said.Taking into account the expansion of NATO and the build-up of the potential of the alliance's countries, it is necessary to take retaliatory measures to create an appropriate grouping of troops in Russia's north-west, Sergei Shoigu said.It will be necessary to create two new inter-service strategic territorial associations of the Armed Forces — the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, Shoigu added.

