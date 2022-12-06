International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/ukraine-lost-over-8300-military-149-tanks-300-combat-vehicles-in-november-shoigu-1105095017.html
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c2560ead101d8613d02097d0edb189.jpg
"The enemy's losses in November amounted to more than 8,300 servicemen, five airplanes, 10 helicopters, 149 tanks and more than 300 armored combat vehicles," the minister said.Shoigu added that significant damage was caused to the manpower and equipment of Ukraine's military in the South Donetsk and the Luhansk-Donetsk directions.Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow believes was plotted and carried out by Kiev.The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
ukraine, lost military, tanks, combat vehicles, shoigu
ukraine, lost military, tanks, combat vehicles, shoigu

Ukraine Lost Over 8,300 Servicemen, 149 Tanks, 300 Combat Vehicles in November: Shoigu

10:21 GMT 06.12.2022 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 06.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaFILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022
