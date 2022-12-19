International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/finland-mulls-relaxing-arms-export-rules-to-turkey-to-secure-nato-bid-1105575292.html
Finland Mulls Relaxing Arms Export Rules to Turkey to Secure NATO Bid
Finland Mulls Relaxing Arms Export Rules to Turkey to Secure NATO Bid
Earlier this year, Finland and Sweden abandoned their policy of military non-alignment and rushed to become NATO members. They also abandoned their principle... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-19T06:55+0000
2022-12-19T06:55+0000
military
finland
turkey
sweden
scandinavia
military & intelligence
arms exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102128/07/1021280768_0:64:3683:2135_1920x0_80_0_0_0e56fb81f8a890bed85a47a5b0c909ba.jpg
Finland may loosen its policy of not exporting arms to Turkey, the Nordic nation’s officials have hinted.According to Finnish media, the country’s Defense Ministry has given an “initial green light” to recent Turkish requests for arms.“It's possible that the government will deal with these applications before next spring's elections,” the Defense Ministry's special adviser Riikka Pitkanen was quoted as saying.Although Finland has no formal ban against exporting arms to Turkey, since 2019 it has not issued any new export permits to Turkey since its ground operations in Syria against Kurdish forces Turkey considers to be terrorists. The same policy was adopted by neighboring Sweden, only to be reversed later on.Pitkanen stressed that Finland considers arms exports case by case.“We look at who is ordering the product, what kind of product it is and what it will be used for,” she explained.Remarkably, barely last week Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen called for Finland to change its policy regarding relations with Turkey.Government guidelines at present explicitly state that Finland doesn’t export weaponry to countries at war or those in contravention of human rights. Nevertheless, the ruling left-wing coalition led by the Social Democrats had no qualms about exporting arms to Ukraine (despite the ongoing conflict) and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar (which Finland criticized for human rights abuse which both countries vehemently deny).Earlier this year, Finland and Sweden both bade farewell to their historic military non-alignment and rushed to become members of NATO, citing Russia’s special operation in Ukraine and the ensuing “security situation” as a pretext.So far, all 30 NATO member states bar Hungary and Turkey have ratified their accession, for which unanimous approval is needed. Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, vowed to approve the accession of both Nordic nations to NATO next year.Turkey, by contrast, has said that if the two Nordic countries want its backing, they must take a tougher stance on Kurdish militants that it considers terrorists. Earlier this month, Turkey explicitly called on Finland to end its arms embargo to garner Ankara's support - something Sweden did this autumn.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/stoltenberg-says-finland-and-sweden-experienced-quickest-accession-process-in-nato-history-1105163919.html
finland
turkey
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102128/07/1021280768_50:0:3365:2486_1920x0_80_0_0_8aab4d7ca55c1baaacd9aad9c573efcb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland's and sweden's nato bid, arms exports, arms embargo, arms cooperation with turkey, turkey's opposition to finland's and sweden's nato bid, conflict in ukraine
finland's and sweden's nato bid, arms exports, arms embargo, arms cooperation with turkey, turkey's opposition to finland's and sweden's nato bid, conflict in ukraine

Finland Mulls Relaxing Arms Export Rules to Turkey to Secure NATO Bid

06:55 GMT 19.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JONATHAN NACKSTRANDA soldier from the Swedish Armed Forces, looks on from top of the Patria XA-360 AMV (Armored Modular Vehicle) at Hagshult Airbase
A soldier from the Swedish Armed Forces, looks on from top of the Patria XA-360 AMV (Armored Modular Vehicle) at Hagshult Airbase - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Earlier this year, Finland and Sweden abandoned their policy of military non-alignment and rushed to become NATO members. They also abandoned their principle of not sending weapons to warring nations by arming Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing special operation. However, Ankara’s opposition has been the main stumbling block to their NATO bid.
Finland may loosen its policy of not exporting arms to Turkey, the Nordic nation’s officials have hinted.
According to Finnish media, the country’s Defense Ministry has given an “initial green light” to recent Turkish requests for arms.
“It's possible that the government will deal with these applications before next spring's elections,” the Defense Ministry's special adviser Riikka Pitkanen was quoted as saying.
Although Finland has no formal ban against exporting arms to Turkey, since 2019 it has not issued any new export permits to Turkey since its ground operations in Syria against Kurdish forces Turkey considers to be terrorists. The same policy was adopted by neighboring Sweden, only to be reversed later on.
Pitkanen stressed that Finland considers arms exports case by case.
“We look at who is ordering the product, what kind of product it is and what it will be used for,” she explained.
Remarkably, barely last week Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen called for Finland to change its policy regarding relations with Turkey.

“Little by little, we have to be able to think of Turkey as a future ally. It must be taken into account as part of the overall consideration,” Kaikkonen said while discussing arms exports.

Government guidelines at present explicitly state that Finland doesn’t export weaponry to countries at war or those in contravention of human rights. Nevertheless, the ruling left-wing coalition led by the Social Democrats had no qualms about exporting arms to Ukraine (despite the ongoing conflict) and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar (which Finland criticized for human rights abuse which both countries vehemently deny).
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
Military
Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History
7 December, 15:26 GMT
Earlier this year, Finland and Sweden both bade farewell to their historic military non-alignment and rushed to become members of NATO, citing Russia’s special operation in Ukraine and the ensuing “security situation” as a pretext.
So far, all 30 NATO member states bar Hungary and Turkey have ratified their accession, for which unanimous approval is needed. Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, vowed to approve the accession of both Nordic nations to NATO next year.
Turkey, by contrast, has said that if the two Nordic countries want its backing, they must take a tougher stance on Kurdish militants that it considers terrorists. Earlier this month, Turkey explicitly called on Finland to end its arms embargo to garner Ankara's support - something Sweden did this autumn.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала