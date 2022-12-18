International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221218/german-military-experiencing-technical-issues-with-puma-fighting-vehicles-reports-say-1105565596.html
German Military Experiencing Technical Issues With Puma Fighting Vehicles, Reports Say
German Military Experiencing Technical Issues With Puma Fighting Vehicles, Reports Say
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, detected multiple technical issues with the Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), German press... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-18T12:20+0000
2022-12-18T12:20+0000
military
germany
military & intelligence
puma
infantry fighting vehicle (ifv)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106695/61/1066956150_0:94:3245:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_3d496eccf4874949439ec931631cced1.jpg
Puma IFVs were to be used by the NATO Response Force, according to the newspaper. However, a shooting and combat test showed that all 18 Pumas deployed were not combat-ready, the report said. Two vehicles, which were still in service after the shooting test, reportedly failed during a maneuver after an hour and a half due to turret defects. A cable also caught fire in the driver's compartment in one of the IFVs. The electronics of high-tech vehicles proved to be especially vulnerable, the letter read. The troops already knew about the issues, the commander noted in the letter seen by the newspaper, but they "never arose with such a frequency." At the same time, Butler said that the vehicles had been previously used only at training grounds in the lowland and were not subjected to excessive loads. Butler warned that the operational readiness of Pumas was becoming a "lottery" even with good training, press said. Puma is an air transportable IFV with a remotely controlled uninhabited turret and a compact combat compartment. Puma's crew includes nine people.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106695/61/1066956150_280:0:2963:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_65046ec39e951754522319373b97ae1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
puma fighting vehicles, puma issues, german ifv not working
puma fighting vehicles, puma issues, german ifv not working

German Military Experiencing Technical Issues With Puma Fighting Vehicles, Reports Say

12:20 GMT 18.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jacques BrinonA German S Pz Puma equipped with an effective vision concept and a 30mm Mauser canon is on display at the Eurosatory arms show, in Villepinte, outside Paris, Wednesday, June 14, 2006. Several tank makers said the Iraq war has provided a welcome injection of ideas and cash for research into future tanks.
A German S Pz Puma equipped with an effective vision concept and a 30mm Mauser canon is on display at the Eurosatory arms show, in Villepinte, outside Paris, Wednesday, June 14, 2006. Several tank makers said the Iraq war has provided a welcome injection of ideas and cash for research into future tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jacques Brinon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, detected multiple technical issues with the Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), German press reported on Sunday, citing a letter by an army commander, Ruprecht von Butler.
Puma IFVs were to be used by the NATO Response Force, according to the newspaper. However, a shooting and combat test showed that all 18 Pumas deployed were not combat-ready, the report said.
Two vehicles, which were still in service after the shooting test, reportedly failed during a maneuver after an hour and a half due to turret defects. A cable also caught fire in the driver's compartment in one of the IFVs. The electronics of high-tech vehicles proved to be especially vulnerable, the letter read.

"Of the 18 [Puma] infantry fighting vehicles the unit began service with, during the last eight days of training, the readiness dropped to 0 infantry fighting vehicles," the letter said, according to the report.

The troops already knew about the issues, the commander noted in the letter seen by the newspaper, but they "never arose with such a frequency." At the same time, Butler said that the vehicles had been previously used only at training grounds in the lowland and were not subjected to excessive loads.
© AFP 2022 / SEYLLOU In this file photo taken on August 03, 2018, Germans soldiers from the parachutists detachment of the MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) cross the Niger river bridge during a patrol searching for IED (improvised explosive device) on the route from Gao to Gossi, Mali.
 In this file photo taken on August 03, 2018, Germans soldiers from the parachutists detachment of the MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) cross the Niger river bridge during a patrol searching for IED (improvised explosive device) on the route from Gao to Gossi, Mali. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
In this file photo taken on August 03, 2018, Germans soldiers from the parachutists detachment of the MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) cross the Niger river bridge during a patrol searching for IED (improvised explosive device) on the route from Gao to Gossi, Mali.
© AFP 2022 / SEYLLOU
Butler warned that the operational readiness of Pumas was becoming a "lottery" even with good training, press said.
Puma is an air transportable IFV with a remotely controlled uninhabited turret and a compact combat compartment. Puma's crew includes nine people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала