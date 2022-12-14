International
Committee of German Parliament Approves $10Bln Purchase of F-35 Jets From US: Reports
According to the news agency, the committee green-lighted the purchase using money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special defense fund established by the German government shorty after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February. First eight fighter jets are expected to be delivered by the US to Germany in 2026, the report said, adding that the new planes could replace old Tornado jets. In July, Washington also approved a possible $8.4 billion sale of 35 F-35 jets to Germany including missiles and equipment.
18:42 GMT 14.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Budget Committee of the German parliament approved the contract with the United States on the purchase of F-35 fighter jets worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion), British news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the committee.
According to the news agency, the committee green-lighted the purchase using money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special defense fund established by the German government shorty after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February.
UK F-35B Lightning II - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
Military
From Neck-Breaking Ejection Seats to Frightening Lightning: F-35’s Top Ten Problems
Yesterday, 17:38 GMT
First eight fighter jets are expected to be delivered by the US to Germany in 2026, the report said, adding that the new planes could replace old Tornado jets.
In July, Washington also approved a possible $8.4 billion sale of 35 F-35 jets to Germany including missiles and equipment.
